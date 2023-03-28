Jesse Paul Corlett, who grew up in Chadron and graduated from Chadron High School in 2002, unexpectedly died in Lincoln on Sunday, March 19 at age 39. A memorial service took place last Saturday in Lincoln.

He is remembered in Chadron as an excellent athlete. He set the Cardinals’ high jump record of 6-5 ½ as a senior, won both the high jump and the triple jump at the Western Conference Meet that spring and qualified for the State Meet in the high jump as both a junior and a senior. Besides setting the school record, he cleared 6-4 four times.

Corlett also played football and basketball in high school. As a senior, he caught 20 passes for 359 yards and averaged 37.5 yards on 33 punts. That winter, he led the Cardinals in scoring with a 13.9-point average, fourth highest in the Western Conference, and averaged 6.4 rebounds.

He was a first-team all-conference selection and that summer won both the slam dunk and 3-point shooting competition at the Panhandle Prep All-Star Game in Scottsbluff.

Jesse was born Dec. 30, 1983 in Phoenix to Charles and Virginia Corlett. Survivors include his mother, Virginia Salisbury and husband Dennis; father Charles and his wife Cydne; grandmother Mardra of Chadron; and three children, Tayven, Temperance and Tarek.

A memorial has been established for his children’s education fund. Contributions may be sent to his mother