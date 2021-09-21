Pennington County job fair slated for Thursday for all current openings

Pennington County is hosting a job fair that will feature current openings in all departments and offices.

Department heads, managers and human resources employees will be on hand to answer questions specific to each position and provide information on the benefits, policies and employment practices provided to county employees, according to Sandy Sortland, human resources generalist for Pennington County.

Sortland said this is the first time Pennington County as a whole has hosted a job fair.

"The pubic safety departments have done it in the past," Sortland said. "We understand there's a lot of openings in South Dakota right now, but we offer a really great place to work."

The job fair will be open from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Commission Chambers on the first floor of the Pennington County Administration Building at 130 Kansas City St. in Rapid City.

The only other requirement is submitting a completed application for the position of interest, all of which can be found online. The current list of job openings, applications and job descriptions can be found on the county website at www.pennco.org/jobs.

Sortland said the list is updated daily and that no single position has been more or less difficult to fill. She noted the success of past job fairs and the high number of openings are why the county is hosting the fair.

