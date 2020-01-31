Johnson fights for accurate meat labeling

Under this legislation, FDA would oversee the lab process of multiplying animal collected cells to make tissue and USDA would oversee processing, packaging and labeling. Through a coordinated agency process, the Secretary of Agriculture would have the authority to require prior approval of labels or labeling claims before introduction into the consumer market. The bill also provides protections for misbranded products, including “imitation” products that could confuse consumers.

Johnson also has concerns about rules that allow any meat being "born, raised or processed" in the United States being called a product of the United States of America.

"You can have beef that was born and raised in Guatemala that is shipped here for processing and it is still called an American product," Johnson said. "That's just not right."

Johnson is also an advocate for local fruits and vegetables as well as local meat products being used in school lunches and other meal programs in South Dakota.

"We know kids eat more fruits and vegetables when we include them," he said. "That's why we need to do the same thing with South Dakota beef."