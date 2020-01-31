Johnson fights for accurate meat labeling

U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Darren Soto (D-FL) today introduced the Food Safety Modernization for Innovative Technologies Act, a bill which would formalize a regulatory framework for food derived from cell-cultured technology.
"Rep. Soto comes from an area with large beef operations," Rep. Johnson said Friday in an interview at the Rapid City Journal. "For once, the government is getting ahead of the curve."
Earlier this year, the Trump Administration established an agreement between the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure food and labeling safety. The bill leverages the lab and food safety oversight expertise of the FDA and USDA. As cell-cultured meat technologies progress, this bill will ensure thorough agency oversight to protect consumers and the integrity of product claims.
Johnson said there aren't many cell-cultured meats being produced for the commercial market yet, but as prices decrease, those numbers will increase and he believes that what is being purchased should be clear to consumers.
“South Dakota ranchers already produce a safe, quality product, anything lab grown should have to meet the same standards for consumers,” said Johnson. “As cell-cultured foods make way to the supermarket, Americans deserve to know exactly what it is they are feeding their families.”
Under this legislation, FDA would oversee the lab process of multiplying animal collected cells to make tissue and USDA would oversee processing, packaging and labeling. Through a coordinated agency process, the Secretary of Agriculture would have the authority to require prior approval of labels or labeling claims before introduction into the consumer market. The bill also provides protections for misbranded products, including “imitation” products that could confuse consumers.
Johnson also has concerns about rules that allow any meat being "born, raised or processed" in the United States being called a product of the United States of America.
"You can have beef that was born and raised in Guatemala that is shipped here for processing and it is still called an American product," Johnson said. "That's just not right."
Johnson is also an advocate for local fruits and vegetables as well as local meat products being used in school lunches and other meal programs in South Dakota.
"We know kids eat more fruits and vegetables when we include them," he said. "That's why we need to do the same thing with South Dakota beef."
He said these issues are important to him and South Dakota and that's why he fought to get his position on the Agriculture Committee in the House of Representatives.
"These are the issues that affect us in South Dakota and I wanted to be able to work on them in Congress," Johnson said.