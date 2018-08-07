If you’re in Chadron to drop off your Chadron State College student, the whole family will want to check out the Bands on Bordeaux Encore and the Cookout for a Cause events.
The regular season of the Bands on Bordeaux outdoor summer concert series wrapped up at the end of July, but an Encore performance, featuring the band Whiskey Bent, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 16, from 6-9 p.m. in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street.
Complete with a variety of vendors, food, kids’ games and music, the Bands on Bordeaux series is a family-friendly entertainment venue, and best of all, it’s free.
Two nights later, on Aug. 18, swing by the Cookout for a Cause event at Helen’s Restaurant along Highway 20. This local cooking competition helps raise funds for a variety of local causes, while those attending get to enjoy food, live music and drinks. There is a small admission fee.