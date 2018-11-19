Chadron Club Schedules

*This is an incomplete list as some events have not yet been scheduled.

Dec. 13, 6 p.m. - 6-12 Vocal Music Concert , High School Auditorium

Dec. 17, TBA - Band Concert , High School Auditorium

Jan. 9 – FFA District Competition, WNCC

Jan. 30 - CSC Business Competition: Best of the West Invitational

Feb. 2 – State FFA Degree Interviews, Alliance

Feb. 4-5 – High Plains Music Festival, CSC

Feb. 6 – FFA District Competition, Gordon

March 6 – FFA District Competition, Kimball

March 11 – District Speech Meet, Gering

March 15-17 - Musical production (performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday)

March 19, TBA - Band Concert, High School Auditorium

March 22 – State Speech Meet, Kearney

April 3-5 –State FFA Convention, Lincoln

April 17 - District Music Contest in Alliance

April 25-27 – Greeley Jazz Festival (Cardinal Singers)

May 7, TBA - Band Concert, High School Auditorium

