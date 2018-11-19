Crawford Club Schedules
*This is an incomplete list as some events have not yet been scheduled.
Dec. 18, 6 p.m. – High School Christmas Concert, High School Auditorium
Jan. 9 – FFA District Competition, WNCC
Jan. 12 – Gordon-Rushville Speech Meet
Jan. 26 – Alliance Speech Invite
Feb. 2 – Chadron Speech Invite
Feb. 4-5 – High Plains Music Festival, CSC
Feb. 6 – FFA District Competition, Gordon
Feb. 9 – Gering Speech Invite
Feb. 18-24 – FFA Week
March 2 – Best of the West Speech Invite
March 6 – FFA District Competition, Kimball
March 9 – Hemingford District Speech Warm-up
March 11-15 – District Speech
March 21-22 – State Speech
April 3-5 – State FFA Convention, Lincoln
April 18 – District Music Contest