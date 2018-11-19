Crawford Club Schedules

*This is an incomplete list as some events have not yet been scheduled.

Dec. 18, 6 p.m. – High School Christmas Concert, High School Auditorium

Jan. 9 – FFA District Competition, WNCC

Jan. 12 – Gordon-Rushville Speech Meet

Jan. 26 – Alliance Speech Invite

Feb. 2 – Chadron Speech Invite

Feb. 4-5 – High Plains Music Festival, CSC

Feb. 6 – FFA District Competition, Gordon

Feb. 9 – Gering Speech Invite

Feb. 18-24 – FFA Week

March 2 – Best of the West Speech Invite

March 6 – FFA District Competition, Kimball

March 9 – Hemingford District Speech Warm-up

March 11-15 – District Speech

March 21-22 – State Speech

April 3-5 – State FFA Convention, Lincoln

April 18 – District Music Contest

