Sioux County Club Schedules

*This is an incomplete list as some events have not yet been scheduled.

Dec. 18, 6 p.m. – Sioux County Christmas Program, High School Gymnasium

Jan. 9 – FFA District Competition, WNCC

Jan. 12 – Gering Speech Meet

Jan. 19 – Scottsbluff Speech Meet

Jan. 26 – Alliance Speech Meet

Feb. 2 – Chadron Speech Meet

Feb. 2 – State FFA Degree Interviews, Alliance

Feb. 6 – FFA District Competition, Gordon

Feb. 9 – Bridgeport Speech Meet

Feb. 23 – Gordon-Rushville Speech Meet

March 2 – Mitchell Speech Meet

March 6 – FFA District Competition, Kimball

March 9 – Panhandle Conference Speech Meet, Hemingford

March 11- District Speech Meet

March 22 – State Speech Meet, Kearney

March 25 – Panhandle Music Competition, Crawford

April 3-5 – State FFA Convention, Lincoln

April 16, 6 p.m. – Spring Concert and Art Show, High School

April 18 – District Music

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags