Sioux County Club Schedules
*This is an incomplete list as some events have not yet been scheduled.
Dec. 18, 6 p.m. – Sioux County Christmas Program, High School Gymnasium
Jan. 9 – FFA District Competition, WNCC
Jan. 12 – Gering Speech Meet
Jan. 19 – Scottsbluff Speech Meet
Jan. 26 – Alliance Speech Meet
Feb. 2 – Chadron Speech Meet
Feb. 2 – State FFA Degree Interviews, Alliance
Feb. 6 – FFA District Competition, Gordon
Feb. 9 – Bridgeport Speech Meet
Feb. 23 – Gordon-Rushville Speech Meet
March 2 – Mitchell Speech Meet
March 6 – FFA District Competition, Kimball
March 9 – Panhandle Conference Speech Meet, Hemingford
March 11- District Speech Meet
March 22 – State Speech Meet, Kearney
March 25 – Panhandle Music Competition, Crawford
April 3-5 – State FFA Convention, Lincoln
April 16, 6 p.m. – Spring Concert and Art Show, High School
April 18 – District Music