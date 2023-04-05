Dr. Josh Biberdorf, a local chiropractor, has announced his intention to run for the Rapid City Common Council Ward 1 seat currently held by Pat Jones.

He has spent the last 25 years at Mountain View Chiropractic, where he has a family practice specializing in health optimization and nutrition for all ages.

Biberdorf grew up in Mandan, North Dakota and earned his doctorate from Northwestern College of Health Sciences in Bloomington, Minnesota.

He is the former president of the South Dakota Chiropractic Association and was awarded the chiropractor of the year in 2017. Biberdorf is a graduate of the Leadership Rapid City class of 2000. He has served on several nonprofit boards, including the Rapid City Jaycees, ambassadors for the Chamber of Commerce and Knights of Columbus, and is currently serving as the Vice President of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Biberdorf said in a press release the two biggest challenges he believes Rapid City is facing are keeping the growing community pro-business and addressing the homeless population. As a small business owner and coach, he said, he's well-suited to continue that economic growth, and understands from working during the pandemic just how government overreach can affect businesses.

He believes homelessness is an ever-growing issue in the community that will affect quality of life and that serving on Cornerstone's board has given him unique insight on how to serve the homeless community.

He and his wife Brenda have four children: Jamison, Gibson, Shiann and Joy. They are active members of Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoy all the recreational opportunities in the Black Hills.

He is the second candidate to announce a bid for Jones' seat; Jerry Long is also vying for the Ward 1 spot.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6.