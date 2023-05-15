The staff of the Rapid City Journal gained 15 statewide accolades from the South Dakota Newspaper Association for feature writing, news and sports coverage and photography. Sports editor Matt Case was also named the Outstanding Young Journalist of the Year for daily newspapers.

SDNA holds a Better Newspapers Contest each year to highlight the work of journalists across a number of categories. The Rapid City Journal brought home 16 awards in 2022, including five first places and the outstanding young journalist of the year for daily newspapers.

Among first-place recognition was Tanya Manus' Best Local Government News Story for her coverage titled Defending Literature. The piece looked at opposition to banning books in local schools.

Shalom Baer Gee also claimed a first place award for Spot News Coverage for her story detailing a vigil in honor of Nevaeh Braveheart who was killed in a hit-and-run last year.

The judge described Baer Gee's work as, "An emotional account of a tragic incident. Well-written with an engaging introductory paragraph."

The Journal's photographer Matt Gade was recognized for his photography no less than six times to include a first place award for Best Photo Series for his coverage of the Blue Angels when they came to town last year.

"Stunning images set this entry apart," the judge wrote. "The main photo is amazing, and we also really liked the reaction photo of the dad in the crowd. A very strong collection of images."

Gade was also recognized for Best Portrait Photo for a portrait he shot while working for the Mitchell Republic last year.

These were not Gade's only wins either, he was recognized earlier this month as Photographer of the Year at the Great Plains Journalism Awards for 2023. Those awards are put on by the Tulsa Press Club. In the same competition he was recognized for Sports Action Photography for his coverage of SnoCross in Deadwood and News Feature Video for his documentary on the 50-year-anniversary of the 1972 flood in Rapid City.

The Journal's sports editor, Matt Case, was named Outstanding Young Journalist for 2022 by the SDNA. Awardees are nominated and selected for the honor.

In nominating Case, former Rapid City Journal editor Kent Bush wrote that he not only has excellent writing and editing skills, but also demonstrates strong leadership traits that make Case a natural as sports editor.

“Matt Case is the type of young journalist who restores hope that the industry is in good hands and will be for many years,” Bush said.

Case also received first place recognition for Best Sports Series for his coverage of Wall Football's 2022 season.

"It must have been a blast to follow this team from their finally being able to make it to state to then winning it all," remarked the judge.

A complete list of awards

2023 Outstanding Young Journalist - Matt Case

1st Place - Best Local Government News Story - Tanya Manus - For coverage of the school district's decision to ban and destroy five books.

1st Place - Best Spot News Story - Shalom Baer Gee - For coverage of Nevaeh Braveheart's vigil.

1st Place - Best Sports Series - Matt Case - For coverage of Wall High School's 2022 football season.

1st Place - Best Photo Series - Matt Gade - For coverage of the Blue Angels Air Show.

1st Place - Best Typography and Design - Rapid City Journal staff

2nd Place - General Excellence - Rapid City Journal staff

2nd Place - Best News Series - Rapid City Journal staff - For coverage of the Grand Gateway Hotel incident in March 2022.

2nd Place - Best Spot News Story - Darsha Dodge - For coverage of the winter storm emergency on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

2nd Place - Best Feature Photo - Matt Gade - For photography of the 57th annual Governor's Buffalo Roundup.

2nd Place - Best Feature Series - Matt Gade - For "A coverage collection: The flood that claimed 238 lives and changed Rapid City forever".

3rd Place - Best Sports Photo - Matt Gade - For "Runners embrace".

3rd Place - Best Spot News Photo - Matt Gade - For "Vigil".

3rd Place - Best Local Column - Nathan Thompson - For his column titled Respecting Differences.

3rd Place - Best Spot News Story - Siandhara Bonnet - For coverage of a federal lawsuit filed against the Grand Gateway Hotel.

3rd Place - Best Feature Story (non-profile): Tanya Manus - For coverage of the Project Ms. exhibit.

You can read this award-winning journalism as well as other great stories at rapidcityjournal.com.