Journey, NASA team for webinar June 23

The Journey Museum and Learning Center is collaborating with NASA on a live presentation about humanity’s return to the moon. This Zoom webinar is scheduled for 11 a.m.Tuesday, June 23, and will be presented by Ryan Dardar from NASA’s Artemis Program. There is no charge for the live event, but there are only 100 spots available, so register early at journeymuseum.org . There will be a live question-and-answer session after the presentation.

NASA’s Artemis Program will land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. NASA will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish sustainable exploration by the end of the decade. Then, NASA will use what they learned on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap — sending astronauts to Mars!