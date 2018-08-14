Circuit Judge Patricia DeVaney ruled Tuesday that state Sen. Lance Russell of Hot Springs can run for re-election as the Republican nominee on South Dakota’s November general-election ballot.
“There is no definitive language in either SDCL 12-6-55 or 12-6-56 that unequivocally precludes an individual from being re-nominated, so long as it is done in a timely manner,” Judge DeVaney wrote in her decision.
She continued, “Given the legislative directive in SDCL 12-6-64 requiring the court to liberally construe these laws to carry out the intent of the voters, if lawmakers intended to preclude a previously withdrawn candidate from being renominated, it was incumbent upon them to clearly set forth such a prohibition.”
Russell won a three-way Senate primary June 5. But he withdrew to seek the Republican nomination for attorney general.
After losing the attorney-general contest at the Republicans’ statewide convention, Russell was re-nominated for the Senate seat July 27 at a meeting of Republican central committees for Fall River, Custer and Pennington counties.
The central committees would have faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Central Tuesday to nominate a different candidate if Judge DeVaney had ordered Russell off the ballot.
The judge appeared to agree with an argument made by Justin Bell, a Pierre lawyer representing the South Dakota Republican Party, that the will of the voters should be followed and that state laws should be construed liberally in favor of ballot access.
“This is a question of first impression and is solely a matter of statutory construction,” Bell said in his filing in the case.
“There is no evidence the Legislature intended to prohibit a person from being nominated after they had withdrawn from a race. Quite frankly, it is likely something that wasn’t contemplated, but that should not be construed to be a prohibition,” Bell wrote.
He added, “There is no text indicating outright prohibition to being nominated to a position after withdrawing from said nomination. In addition, the Legislature could have used the word ‘different nominee’ rather than ‘new nominee’ or included a clear prohibition. It did neither.”
Fall River County State’s Attorney Jim Sword of Hot Springs asked the judge to block Russell from being on the ballot for the District 30 Senate seat. Heather Boche, a member of his office staff, was the Republican voter seeking the stoppage.
“We’re not appealing. We’ll respect the judge’s decision,” Sword said Tuesday.
Russell didn’t attend the hearing Monday. Judge DeVaney listened to arguments from five sets of lawyers for more than two hours in the late afternoon and early evening, then said she would have a decision by about noon CT Tuesday.
Former state Rep. Shawn Tornow of Sioux Falls represented Russell at the hearing. He noted Russell beat Sword for the precinct committeeman slot 81-58. Tornow said the judge ruled “properly” for Russell.
She issued her written decision about 3 p.m. Central Tuesday.
Sword acknowledged Boche is his paralegal and said she stepped forward after others didn’t. “She did something not a lot of people would have the gumption to do,” he said.
“It was a great experience,” Boche said Tuesday. “It was awesome to be up there and go through that. Nobody’s heard the last of me.”
South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman issued a statement praising the outcome.
“After withdrawing to run for a statewide party office, Senator Russell was restored to the ballot by the qualified county committee members of the Republican Party at a lawfully held organizational meeting,” Lederman said.
Lederman added, “Judge DeVaney sided with the arguments made by Justin Bell representing the State GOP, and determined that the broad language of the statute was permissive enough to allow the election to continue.”
Said Secretary of State Shantel Krebs, whose office administers South Dakota's elections: "I appreciate the timely ruling from the judge."