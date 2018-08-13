PIERRE | State Circuit Judge Patricia DeVaney said Monday evening she would have a decision by about noon CT Tuesday (Aug. 14) whether state Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, can be the Republican candidate for his legislative seat on South Dakota's November general election ballot.
Judge to decide on Russell's candidacy Tuesday
Judge DeVaney told lawyers she needed time to sort through state laws and court rulings. She said it's possible that a telephonic hearing could be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 14, on whether to grant Fall River County voter Heather Boche's attempt to block Russell from the ballot.
District 30 covers parts or all of Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties. State law says a new candidate is needed if the winner of the primary election later withdraws. Russell won the June 5 primary, withdrew to seek the Republican nomination for attorney general, lost that contest at the Republicans statewide convention and was re-nominated for the Senate seat July 27 by members of the Republican central committees for the three counties.
Judge DeVaney announced her decision to think further about the case after listening to lawyers for five different parties for more than two hours Monday afternoon. The three counties face a deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 14) to submit a new candidate if Russell is removed from the ballot.
Secretary of State Shantel Krebs had previously certified Russell as the District 30 Republican candidate. Justin Bell, a Pierre lawyer representing the South Dakota Republican Party, said the party's "biggest concern here is we have a Republican on the ballot."
The second-place finisher in the June 5 primary and the July 27 meeting of the central committees was former Sen. Bruce Rampelberg, R-Rapid City. Russell beat Rampelberg for the Senate nomination in the 2016 primary.
Sara Frankenstein, a Rapid City lawyer representing the Pennington County Republican Central Committee, told Judge DeVaney that Rampelberg should be the choice if Russell isn't allowed to be the candidate.
Russell didn't attend the hearing in the Hughes County Courthouse. Russell's attorney, former state Rep. R. Shawn Tornow of Sioux Falls, told the judge the three central committees needed to meet rather than automatically deferring to Rampelberg.
The secretary of state's office faces a Friday contractual deadline to provide the names of candidates to the commercial printer and a legal deadline of Aug. 21 to certify candidates. Ann Mines Bailey, a state lawyer representing Krebs, told Judge DeVaney: "If you order it, the secretary of state will do it."
Contrary to the statement in Boche's affidavit, she didn't vote in the June 5 primary, according to Tornow. "I believe she's sworn falsely," Tornow said.
Replied Jim Sword, the Fall River County state's attorney who's representing Boche: "She kinda did." Sword acknowledged she didn't vote June 5 but participated as a delegate at the July 27 meeting of the central committees.
"I don't think that's a fatal error. I think that's an inexperienced voter," Sword said.