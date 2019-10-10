HELENA, Mont. | A Montana judge must decide whether to once again block the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline or side with U.S. government attorneys who want him to uphold President Donald Trump's permit to cross the U.S.-Canada border.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris hears arguments Wednesday by environmental groups seeking to halt the 1,184-mile (1,900-kilometer) pipeline and by government attorneys who say the presidential permit isn't subject to environmental laws.
Last year, Morris blocked construction after ruling officials had not fully considered oil spills and other environmental effects.
Trump signed the new permit in March, prompting the plaintiffs to accuse the president of trying to get around the judge's previous order.
A separate lawsuit by Native American tribes alleges Trump's approval did not take into consideration the potential damage to cultural sites.
TC Energy had planned to start construction of Keystone XL this year but was unable to overcome the pending legal challenges in time. The pipeline would carry up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily along the path from Canada to Nebraska.
Keystone XL was first proposed in 2008 and rejected under former President Barack Obama. It was revived by Trump as part of the Republican's efforts to boost fossil fuel industries.
Meanwhile, two tribal leaders have resigned from a Montana task force in protest of the state attorney general's support of the proposed oil pipeline from Canada.
Montana Department of Justice spokesman John Barnes confirmed Wednesday Jestin Dupree of Fort Peck and Brandi King of Fort Belknap stepped down from the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force.
State lawmakers created the 11-member task force to better report and find missing Native Americans, and they put the panel under Attorney General Tim Fox.
On Monday, Fox intervened in a lawsuit in support of constructing the Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta's tar sands.
Dupree wrote in a Facebook post that his tribe opposes the pipeline and Fox's intervention is a "slap in the face."
Barnes says the resignations are disappointing and officials will ask the tribal governments to recommend replacements.