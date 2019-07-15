Postal service seems to be declining
On July 9th, I placed a letter in our mail box and put the flag up so it would be picked up by the mail carrier. That day we did not receive any mail and the carrier, a substitute, drove right on by with out picking up my mail.
On July 10th, I brought it into town to the post office and asked the mail carrier supervisor why the mail carrier just drove on by without picking up my mail. He told my they were not required to stop and pick up letters to be mailed. I have been around a long time and it has always been, if you have a letter to be mailed, put it in the box and put the flag up and the carrier will pick it up.
I don't know when the rules were changed but if that is the case what is the flag for on all those mail boxes and I thought that was a part of the cost of postage. Maybe I could hear from an 80-year-old retired mail carrier. I have 19 words left but I will behave myself.
Bruce Meister
Rapid City