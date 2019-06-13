The real war on women
A recent op-ed calls abortion a "war on women." The real war on women is refusing to acknowledge that females should have autonomy over our own bodies.
This state has one of the most stringent abortion laws in the country, ignoring the wishes of the voters. A 72-hour waiting period for the only clinic open only one day a week imposes a horrific burden on anyone needing an abortion. Who is hurt most? Low-income and folks of color. That is a true "war on women."
Right-to-lifers need to quit using babies born of incest or rape as pawns. The whole point of pro-choice is that these babies had no choice but to be born ... because of the "war on women."
The lie perpetrated by right-to-lifers that abortion is used as birth control is infuriating. It is not a choice made easily or lightly. It is each person's right to choose, not yours to decide for her. When that right is refused, that is a "war on women." Please understand: pro-choice is not pro-abortion.
Right-to-lifers need to do some serious soul-searching, and the GOP — which is always wanting government out of our lives — also needs to because you look like hypocrites. You refuse to allow abortion but eliminate or reduce any funding to help raise a child (odd way to define pro-life), and that is a "war on women."
M.C. Baude
Rapid City
Mosquito fogging bad idea
So, the city is again going to chemically fog and use chemicals in water to prevent mosquitoes. Most educated people know the best protection against mosquito bites is personal protection. Please do not continue to kill bees, butterflies and other insects with your outlawed (in many countries) neurotoxic chemicals so we don’t have to take responsibility for our own health.
How about more bat houses as bats eat around 1,000 mosquitoes a day, instead our backward city chooses neurotoxic chemicals so we can have a quick fix without regard for all life? Sad.
Cindy Rains
Rapid City
Don’t doubt the disabled
Over the past few months, I have been harassed by people who believe that because I receive disability benefits, I scammed the government and am living high on the hog on the government's dime. The reality is that my disability benefits do not even grant me financial independence; if I didn't live with one of my siblings, I would be living in poverty.
Furthermore, the documentation that supported my disability claim was supplied by three different VA doctors. What is more likely: at the age of 25, I convinced three professionals to risk their careers, their reputations, and a serious possibility of prison time, to steal an amount of money a single person can’t live on and divide it four ways? Or that I am disabled and the compensation I receive is necessary?
Ryan McCombs
Sturgis