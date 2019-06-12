Income inequality harmful
The three richest people in America control over half of the country’s wealth. Income inequality is harmful because it causes stress for everyone, which leads to poor health and other negative outcomes. Increases in the level of income inequality have a negative long run effect on the level of GDP.
Poor health and poverty do go hand-in-hand. But, high levels of inequality, the epidemiological research shows, negatively affects the health of even the affluent, mainly because, researchers contend, inequality reduces social cohesion, a dynamic that leads to more stress, fear and insecurity for everyone.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
City election turnout disappoints
I am not a Rapid City resident. However, I do want to say that I was disgusted to see such a pathetic turnout in Rapid City’s election on June 4. 19.08 percent turnout ... nineteen percent. That’s what the Pennington County elections office has on record for turnout. What the heck’s the matter with the rest of you who couldn’t bother to get off your duffs for 30 minutes and have your say on the issues of your town?
Two days later was the 75th anniversary of a day where 2,499 Americans were killed on the beaches of Normandy, France. They gave up their tomorrows for our todays and 81 percent of you Rapid City registered voters chose to ignore the right those men fought and died for so you could continue to express your views in this free republic.
Shame on each of you.
Ken Delfino
Keystone