Hillenbrand made big impact in area
Thank you Kevin Woster for an outstanding column on Ray Hillenbrand. I appreciate Ray as much or more than most as I had the privilege of designing and guiding Rapid City Collective Impact during its two formative years.
In our board meetings, he and I didn't always agree on the small stuff, but we always agreed on all the important stuff, particularly the three principles you noted that were shared by Archbishop Chaput, taken from a letter Ray wrote.
While I was not able to be there for the celebration of his life, my heart was there, and I celebrate with Rapid City and its many wonderful citizens for the lessons learned from a life well lived by a man who changed Rapid City for the better.
Albert Linderman
St. Paul, Minn.
What's happened to the Democrats?
What is wrong with people who are Democrats today? My mother and my father were both Democrats, my aunts, uncles, cousins were also Democrats.
Back then Democrats did not favor abortion. Everyone believed that it was heinous murder and it is. The innocent baby can be seen trying to get away from the instruments of its destruction very plainly in sonograms. Tearing a baby into tiny pieces, arms, legs toes, fingers, it is disgusting to watch.
But wait, there are more Democratic misdeeds afoot. That NYC bum Nadler now wants to omit "God" from all swearing in of witnesses in front of our august congress. These are just two items of note; there are hundreds of more.
Jack Sayles
Custer