Junior Nationals come close again, but don’t win

Just as had occurred earlier in the week when the Chadron Junior Nationals lost two games by a total of three runs, they came close to winning during the weekend while hosting their Wood Bat Tournament but were 0-4-1 when it ended.

There was a highlight, however. Everyone on the roster and even some who weren’t got to play when the action started Friday morning after about an inch of badly needed rain fell and Legion Coach Bruce Parish began drying up the blend of gumbo and sand on Maurice Horse Field at 4 a.m. so the tourney could happen.

Players wearing Nationals’ uniforms were in five games. They were slated to play three times, but when Martin couldn’t make the trip, the call went out to several Babe Ruth youths to lend a helping hand.

Here’s a synopsis of the Chadron games:

--The opener with Gordon ended in a 1-1 draw after eight innings. Chadron’s only hits off Jace Freesman were two singles apiece by Broc Berry and Caden Buskirk. Gordon finished with seven hits, three of them by AJ McDonald and two by Bronson Freesman, the pitcher’s younger brother. Nats’ starter Kobe Bissonette struck out 11 batters and Freeseman nine. The Regulators stranded 10 runners.