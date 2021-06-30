Junior Nationals come close again, but don’t win

Just as had occurred earlier in the week when the Chadron Junior Nationals lost two games by a total of three runs, they came close to winning during the weekend while hosting their Wood Bat Tournament but were 0-4-1 when it ended.
There was a highlight, however. Everyone on the roster and even some who weren’t got to play when the action started Friday morning after about an inch of badly needed rain fell and Legion Coach Bruce Parish began drying up the blend of gumbo and sand on Maurice Horse Field at 4 a.m. so the tourney could happen.
Players wearing Nationals’ uniforms were in five games. They were slated to play three times, but when Martin couldn’t make the trip, the call went out to several Babe Ruth youths to lend a helping hand.
Here’s a synopsis of the Chadron games:
--The opener with Gordon ended in a 1-1 draw after eight innings. Chadron’s only hits off Jace Freesman were two singles apiece by Broc Berry and Caden Buskirk. Gordon finished with seven hits, three of them by AJ McDonald and two by Bronson Freesman, the pitcher’s younger brother. Nats’ starter Kobe Bissonette struck out 11 batters and Freeseman nine. The Regulators stranded 10 runners.
--Thanks largely to a bases loaded triple by Keagan Shifflet and a single by Ryan Johnston, Gering’s B&C Steel team scored four runs in the first inning and made them stand up for a 4-3 win. Chadron outhit the visitors 10-5 with Buskirk collecting four singles and Noah Brown and Drew Milburn two apiece. The Nationals scored once in the third and twice in the last of the seventh, but couldn’t find a way to score the tying and winning runs.
--Like Gering had done on Friday, the Rapid City Playmakers struck early in Sunday’s opener, scoring three times in the opening inning, when Isaiah Whiting tripled to drive in a pair. Chadron never quite caught up, but closed the gap to 3-2 in the third. The visitors scored three runs again in the fourth and added a run in the fifth. The Nationals kept clawing, scoring once in the fourth and twice in the fifth. Berry had two hits to pace his team. Brown went the distance on the mound for the Nats, as did Shun-Zi White Woman for the Playmakers. White Woman struck out nine and Brown five. Both walked three. Five errors hurt the hosts.
--Chadron’s junior varsity teams filled in well Saturday, but lost a pair of three-run decisions, falling to Valentine 11-8 and Newcastle 9-6. Errors were prevalent. There were 11 in the first game and 10 in the second. The hosts had four hits versus Valentine and six against Newcastle. Jordan Bissonette and Hendrickson had a hit in each game, but no one else had more than one for Chadron.