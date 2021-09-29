Kaprizov brings 'it' factor, fresh leader to recharged Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild get to play a full schedule again, in front of a full house.

The crowds coming back after the pandemic-altered, empty-arena season will this time have a main attraction: Kirill Kaprizov.

"He's kind of got that 'it' factor, and it's not something that you can just teach or learn," said Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who finished a five-year, $45 million contract last week for the Russian left wing. "Big personality. Always smiling. Always working hard. He's brought guys together, and then he goes out on the ice and he performs at such a high level. That's leadership."

Kaprizov had 27 goals and 24 assists in 55 games as a rookie last season to win the Calder Memorial Trophy in a landslide. Now he'll be even more of a marked man by opponents, asked to carry the scoring load with major contributions from Joel Eriksson Ek and Kevin Fiala.

"Very much looking forward to having fans in the building and the excitement that they bring," Kaprizov said through his translator. "Last year with the half season, it just wasn't the same."