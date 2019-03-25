South Dakota School of Mines women's pole vaulter Erica Keeble was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week Monday following her performance during the Yellow Jacket Spring Open in Spearfish.
The sophomore provisionally qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships after winning the pole vault by clearing a height of 3.75 meters.
That mark broke a school record that she set last season.
"We're excited to see Erica come out with a strong performance this early in the season," Mines coach Steve Johnson said in a release. "She did a great job Saturday and took full advantage of the weather."
Keeble also won the women's pole vault at the RMAC Indoor Championships and set the RMAC meet record at the end of February. She's currently ranked first in the conference in the event following the weekend and sixth in the nation.
The Hardrockers will be in action at the MSU-Billings Yellow Jacket Invitational, hosted by Montana State-Billings, Saturday in Billings, Montana.
ECHL to utilize video replay reviews for 2019-20 season
The ECHL announced Monday that it will utilize video replay in all 27 of its buildings, including the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, for the 2019-20 season for reviews on goals.
At the referees discretion, review will be able to be used when a puck is crossing the goal line, when the puck is entering the net using a distinct kicking motion, when the puck is directed, battered or thrown into the net by an attacking player, when the puck is entering the net before the goal frame is dislodged from moorings or when the puck is crossing the goal line prior to time expiring.
During the past season the technology was tested in Boise, Kalamazoo, Toledo and Worcester.
“The ECHL had been looking for an instant replay system to implement league-wide, however, the solution needed to be cost effective and nimble enough to work with the variations in venue setups and infrastructure we have across the League,” said ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin in a release. “We look forward to bringing this technology to our game in 2019-20 for both the integrity of our on-ice product and to supplement the fan experience.”