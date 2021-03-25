Keeble named to RMAC academic first team

South Dakota Mines pole vaulter Erica Keeble was named to the Women's Indoor Track and Field Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic First Team, announced Thursday, while 20 other Hardrocker thinclads earned RMCA Honor Roll accolades.

Keeble, a senior from Nashville, Tennessee, earned her second consecutive RMAC All-Academic First Team honor after an outstanding indoor season and a 4.0 GPA.

First Team All-Academic members, were voted on by the conference's sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.

Keeble earned NCAA Div. II All-American status after finishing in sixth place at the NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships earlier this month. Keeble cleared a height of 13-feet-3.25-inches. The Computer Science major also won her third-consecutive RMAC Indoor women's pole vault title after clearing a height of 13-7.5, which also gave her NCAA Div. II South Central All-Region honors. She holds the RMAC Indoor Meet record as well as the South Dakota Mines school record. She also picked up an RMAC Athlete of the Week Honor season.