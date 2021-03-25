 Skip to main content
Keeble named to RMAC academic first team
South Dakota Mines pole vaulter Erica Keeble was named to the Women's Indoor Track and Field Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic First Team, announced Thursday, while 20 other Hardrocker thinclads earned RMCA Honor Roll accolades.

Keeble, a senior from Nashville, Tennessee, earned her second consecutive RMAC All-Academic First Team honor after an outstanding indoor season and a 4.0 GPA.

First Team All-Academic members, were voted on by the conference's sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.

Keeble earned NCAA Div. II All-American status after finishing in sixth place at the NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships earlier this month. Keeble cleared a height of 13-feet-3.25-inches. The Computer Science major also won her third-consecutive RMAC Indoor women's pole vault title after clearing a height of 13-7.5, which also gave her NCAA Div. II South Central All-Region honors. She holds the RMAC Indoor Meet record as well as the South Dakota Mines school record. She also picked up an RMAC Athlete of the Week Honor season.

"Erica is an exceptional scholar-athlete and it's great to see her continue to be recognized at the conference level," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "For her to excel in such a competitive conference like the RMAC as well as excel in the classroom is exceptional. Our program is lucky to have her."

The following Hardrocker track and field athletes were named to the 2021 RMAC Honor Roll. To earn a spot on the list, a student-athlete must carry a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters.

 Men's Team

Joel Haas, Sr. Corvallis, MT 3.750 Civil Engineering

Austin Hammer, Sr., Mission, 3.933 Metallurgical Engineering

Steven Nolasco, Sr., Garfield, NJ 3.45 Business in Technology

Jared Wilson, Sr., Dalbo, MN, 3.824 Chemical Engineering

Andrew Ferris, Jr. Lancaster, OH, 3.769 Civil Engineering

Erick Colman, Jr. Pierre, 3.538 Mechanical Engineering

Ian Cone, So. Sterling, CO, 3.440 Mechanical Engineering

Warren Minerich, So. Paonia, CO, 4.0 Mining Engineering

Dakin Nolan, So. Brandon, WI, 3.722 Chemical Engineering

Grant Bauer, So. Highlands Ranch, CO, 3.75 Chemical Engineering

Brett Flerchinger, So. Boise, ID, 4.0 Mathematics

Women's Team

Kamryn Scully, So., Deer Lodge, MT 4.0 Civil Engineering

Alyssa Franke, So. Rapid City, 4.0 Biomedical Engineering

Laramie Giles, Jr. Sioux Falls, 3.373 Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology

Margaret Thompson, Jr., Deer Lodge, MT 4.0 Mechanical Engineering

Taylor Bright, Jr., Casper, WY 4.0 Applied Biological Sciences; Biomedical Engineering Masters

Nadia Kaczmarz, So., La Grange Park Ill. 3.530 Biomedical Engineering

Jaycie Stubbs, So., Platte County, MO 4.0 Electrical Engineering

Ryan Weiss, Jr.,  Ames Iowa 3.667 Industrial Engineering

Adeline Wilson, So., Aurora, CO 3.786 Computer Science

 "Making the RMAC Honor Roll is quite an accomplishment, but to have 20 Hardrockers earn these accolades really shows that we are recruiting the right type of scholar-athlete into our program and to our institution," Johnson added. "As a coach it is a great feeling that we are not only preparing them to have success at their next competition, but also preparing them to have success once they leave South Dakota Mines."

BHSU soccer falls to UCCS

The Black Hills State women's soccer team fell to UC Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, 3-0 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Yellow Jackets (0-7, 0-1 RMAC) defense played strong to hold UCCS to three goals on 35 shots and 16 shots on goal as a team.

Dz-Rae Jara was busy at goal, totaling 13 saves.

Sheridan Fenner was the lone Yellow Jacket with a shot and a shot on goal with one.

The Yellow Jackets play again Sunday as they take on Colorado Mesa at 12 p.m. in Grand Junction, Colo.

