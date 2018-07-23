HOT SPRINGS-Keep Hot Springs Beautiful (KHSB) hosted their biennial Hot Springs Garden Tour on Saturday. The tour will featured five gardens in town, including one near the golf course. All five gardens showed the owners’ creative solutions for working in challenging spaces. Master Gardeners were on hand at each garden to answer questions. KHSB thanks the homeowners for opening their gardens for this event, which is a fundraiser for the organization. Proceeds from the event support the downtown street corner pods and the organization’s other activities aimed at keeping Hot Springs beautiful.
“Fencing with form and function.” Connie Geiser, 301 North 4th Street--All Hot Springs gardeners struggle to keep deer from spoiling their hard work; come see how Connie has artfully dealt with them and some other four-legged furry friends, as well as a road that wants to wash into her yard. A patio with a relaxing waterfall in a private yard edged by beds of a variety of flowers, containers in all sorts of nooks and crannies, and vines climbing trellises will give you some ideas for adding beauty to your challenging location.
“No need to water.” Krista & Lennie Ramacher, 128 South 16th Street--Krista is used to working without much water since she and her family moved to Hot Springs from arid Idaho. Using a combination of native species like Echinacea and Asclepias, drought- tolerant shrubs, and species she saw thriving in the downtown pods, as well as some ornamental grasses that don’t mind some hail now and then, she and Lennie have created a bit of privacy in their front yard even on a busy city street. Their efforts earned them a KHSB 2015 Homeowner Improvement Prize.
“Ever-changing but always full of heart.” Gail Pinkleton, 209 South 16th Street--Thirteen years ago Gail had a back yard consisting of grass and two apple trees that the deer just loved. The grass is now limited to a few paths winding through a beautiful array of bird-friendly shrubs, fragrant flowers, a smattering of vegetables, a couple of shade trees, and a carpet of ground covers. This dedicated gardener will be able to tell you the variety of each rose (like Sunny Knockout), daylily (Sunday Glove), and barberry (Emerald Carousel), and how other gardening friends have influenced her garden. Look for all the heart-shaped rocks she’s found in her travels and placed around her garden.
“You’ve surely noticed this one.” Lester & Terri Hagen, 107 North 25th Street--If you’ve ever headed up University Avenue on your way to Shopko, you’ll have noticed Lester’s masterpiece on the corner of 25th Street. His well-protected, raised-bed annual vegetable garden lines one edge, whereas perennial foods like chives and rhubarb hide in with the roses and other deer-resistant shrubs on another edge. Look for beds of annuals tucked here and there, and a cactus/rock garden near the outdoor kitchen. And you can’t miss the interesting array of ornaments that Lester and Terri have picked up over time.
“Rock, water, and towers.” Frank & Alisa Birkholt, 1113 Clubhouse Drive--Frank travels a lot for his work, and his garden showcases rocks and plants from many of the locations he’s visited. He’s used some of these in a pond with pink water lilies, koi and comets, as well as movable bulrushes and irises, all enjoyable up close or from above. The native rock under-lying his yard and his frequent travels make vegetable gardening a challenge, but he’s come up with an innovative solution to providing plenty of rooting area and water for greens, summer squash, peas, broccoli, and even tomatoes when he’s not around.