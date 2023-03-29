Kevin Maher, a local former financial executive, has announced his intention to run for the Rapid City Common Council Ward 3 seat Jason Salamun will vacate at the end of his term.

Maher spent nearly 40 years as a leader in the banking sector, including time as the vice president of customer service for Bank of America and the senior operations leader for Synchrony Financial.

He served as the chairman of the Vision Fund Citizens Committee and four years as the honorary commander of Ellsworth Air Force Base's 34th Bomb Squadron. Maher was chairman of the board of junior achievement in the Black Hills, spent 15 years as a junior achievement classroom volunteer and president of the Rapid City Catholic School System. He's served on the boards of Elevate Rapid City, the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Rapid City Community Development Corporation. Maher is currently a mentor with Rapid City Area Schools TeamMates program.

In a press release, Maher said he is a champion of fiscal stewardship.

"Now is the time for a fresh perspective on the city council, and I have the background and commitment to serve you and Rapid City," he said. "While we enjoy many recreational and cultural opportunities, we are faced with tremendous growth and maintenance of our infrastructure. My background in finance and community service prepares me to be a problem-solver as Rapid City grows."

Maher grew up in Huron and earned his MBA from the University of South Dakota. He and his wife, Denise, moved to Rapid City in 1995. They've raised three children — Sean, Shannon and Catherine.

He is the third candidate to announce a bid for Salamun's seat; business owner Rob Keighron and contractor Chad Lewis are also vying for the Ward 3 spot.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6.