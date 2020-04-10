Kindergarten registration by phone set for April 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rapid City Area Schools' kindergarten registration was put on hold and the screenings were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RCAS developed a new plan for the remainder of schools that had not completed this process. The kindergarten registration process will happen on April 14 between 7:30-10:30 a.m. for the schools that were not able to complete the registration process before school closures.

Parents should not come to schools; this will be call-in and online only. Parents must call their appropriate schools to be added to a list that will be numbered and time- and date-stamped to keep the order of registration consistent with RCAS' normal process.

Here is a list of information items that parents/guardians will need when registering their student:

Parent/Legal Guardian’s Name

Child’s Name (as it is on the child’s birth certificate)

Child’s Birthday (child must be 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2020)

Address

Phone number

Email Address