Kindergarten registration by phone set for April 14

Rapid City High School.jpg

Rapid City High School

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

Rapid City Area Schools' kindergarten registration was put on hold and the screenings were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RCAS developed a new plan for the remainder of schools that had not completed this process. The kindergarten registration process will happen on April 14 between 7:30-10:30 a.m. for the schools that were not able to complete the registration process before school closures.

Parents should not come to schools; this will be call-in and online only. Parents must call their appropriate schools to be added to a list that will be numbered and time- and date-stamped to keep the order of registration consistent with RCAS' normal process.

Here is a list of information items that parents/guardians will need when registering their student:

Parent/Legal Guardian’s Name

Child’s Name (as it is on the child’s birth certificate)

Child’s Birthday (child must be 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2020)

Address

Phone number

Email Address

The birth certificate, immunization records, Social Security card and proof of residence will be obtained later — potentially in August (returning/pre-registered student registration date).

Calls received after 10:30 a.m. April 14 will go to the school’s voicemail and will be returned in a timely manner. RCAS will not be continuing with any kindergarten screening during this time due to the need for social distancing.

If the number of kindergarten students goes over the capacity at a school, those names will be kept on hold until registration is completed in August. Then, it will be decided if they will be transferred or accepted in a spot vacated by the move of another student.

