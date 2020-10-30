Kirsch sisters find second home at Nebraska-Kearney

Of course, having her younger sister and best friend at the same school doesn’t hurt either. Kassidy got “the best of both worlds” when Klaire arrived on campus in fall 2018.

“I didn’t understand at the time what a big impact having Klaire here at Kearney would be. It’s just been way more than I could have ever imagined. It’s so much fun having her here,” said Kassidy, one of four players to start all 18 matches for the UNK soccer team in 2019.

The 5-foot-5 forward and team co-captain has appeared in 35 matches with 28 starts during her Loper career, recording two goals and an assist.

Klaire, an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2019-20, also appreciates the support she receives from her sister.

“I think there was a part of me that was excited to go off and do my own thing, but I’m really happy that part of me kind of died out, because I could not imagine going to school without Kass,” she said. “I always know I’m going to have a No. 1 fan in the stands, and that’s huge for me.”

The situation works out equally well for their parents, Craig and Trisha, who are quite familiar with the 7-hour drive from Rapid City to Kearney.