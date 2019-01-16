The Miles Community College baseball team has announced that Rapid City Post 320 shortstop Ian Krump will be joining the Pioneers for the 2019-2020 season.
Krump batted .413 last season and had a .488 on base percentage and .601 slugging percentage for the Stars. He scored 43 runs on 59 hits and had 43 RBIs.
While at MCC, Krump plans to work towards his degree in Business.
"I chose Miles Community College because of their success on and off the baseball field. The school fits me academically," Krump said in a release. "MCC will be a great location to start my collegiate baseball career. Coach Brabant and Coach O'Connell are very knowledgeable and I know that they will elevate my skills."
Rama officially signs with Mines
South Dakota School of Mines men's head basketball coach Eric Glenn made it official publicly when he announced that Red Cloud senior standout Aljenadro Rama has signed to play for the Hardrockers beginning the 2019-2020 season.
Rama signed in late November, which was announced in the Rapid City Journal.
Rama, 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound guard, is averaging 33.1 points per game this season, shooting 48 percent from the field thus far. He is also averaging 4.7 assists per game, 9.9 rebounds per game and 4.7 steals per game.
"It's great to see Alejandro having such a successful senior campaign," Glenn said. "They are barely at the halfway point of the season and he's already putting up some seriously impressive numbers. He's going to be a great fit to our system and he's sure to have an immediate impact on our team."
Daum's 34 points, 21 rebounds lead SDSU past North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Mike Daum scored 34 points and grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds and South Dakota State beat North Dakota 78-74 on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight.
Daum posted the nation's fourth 30-20 game this season and recorded his sixth 30-point game of the season for the defending Summit League champions.
David Jenkins Jr. added 20 points and Skyler Flatten had 10 for the Jackrabbits (15-6, 5-1), who led 41-31 at halftime.
Daum's jumper capped a 13-2 run for a 73-65 Jackrabbits' lead with 4:26 left. His free throw with 46 seconds left put the Jackrabbits up 77-72, Cortez Seales' layup pulled North Dakota within three points, Daum made 1 of 2 free throws and Seales' 3 at the buzzer missed.
Marlon Stewart scored 19 points with five 3-pointers for North Dakota (8-11, 2-4), which hadn't played SDSU since 2013. Seales scored 18 and Filip Rebraca added 15.