The Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team closed out the regular season with win as it earned a 7-2 victory over the Spartans Tuesday in Spearfish.
The Raiders had little trouble on the offensive end as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead heading into the break.
In the second half, Spearfish scored a pair of goals to make it interesting, but Stevens’ offense kept up the pressure to pick up the win.
Bryanna Kuhn scored a trio of goals to lead the Raiders, while Abbie Noga chipped in with two goals.
“The girls did a really nice job putting pressure on the ball, and they did a great job winning the ball and transitioning into the attack," Stevens coach Luis Usera said. "I was really happy. This was the seniors’ last game and I am glad we had a good end to the regular season.”
The Raiders close out the regular season at 8-1-2 and await playoff seeding. Meanwhile, the Spartans (6-7) will finish their regular season when they host St. Thomas on Thursday.
STURGIS 5, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 1: The Scoopers cruised past Douglas/Rapid City Christian as both teams closed out the regular season Tuesday night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (5-4-3) will await playoff seeding, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian’s season ends at 0-10.
SPEARFISH 2, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: Stinging from an upset loss to Rapid City Central last weekend, Spearfish took out its frustrations on Rapid City Stevens, edging the Raiders 2-1 in boys’ soccer Tuesday night in Spearfish.
The Spartans used the Raiders goal for target practice, taking 32 shots in the match with 18 on frame and two finding net.
The Raiders’ keeper, Carter Waggoner, provided a stiff defensive test, collecting an impressive 16 saves on the night.
Spearfish played with intensity and focus and applied defensive pressure, limiting Stevens to eight shots in the match with six on frame. Keeper Gabe Knudson recorded five saves.
Dominic DeSaro scored in the 12th minute and teammate Jensen Damberg found net in the 34th minute to boost the host’s scoring effort.
The Raiders rallied with a score from Justin Schulz in the 59th minute but didn’t get another shot on frame the rest of the match.
Spearfish (10-2-1) will close out the season when it hosts St. Thomas More Thursday, while the Raiders finished up the regular season at 6-1-3 and await playoff seeding to determine who they will play in the first round.
STURGIS 5, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 2: Sturgis closed out the regular season with a win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian Tuesday.
No other information was made available for this match.
Sturgis (5-4-3) awaits playoff seeding, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian closes out the season at 4-9-1.
High School Volleyball
LEAD-DEADWOOD 3, RED CLOUD 1: Lead-Deadwood bounced back from a second-set loss to score a four-set victory over Red Cloud in Deadwood Tuesday night.
The Golddiggers opened with a 25-18 win in the first set, before the Crusaders battled back to take the second set 25-21.
Lead-Deadwood regained the momentum with a 25-14 third-set victory and closed it out with a 25-23 fourth set.
Anna Campbell paced the Golddiggers with 23 kills, Kailee Bertrand had 35 assists and Rebecca Groeger finished with 37 digs and six aces.
Elizabeth Whalen led Red Cloud with 24 assists, while Jacobie Knight and Sharissa Haas finished with 10 kills apiece.
Lead-Deadwood (10-6) is at Custer Thursday, while Red Cloud (6-11) hosts Bennett County Tuesday.
HILL CITY 3, PHILIP 0: The Rangers earned their 20th win of the season Tuesday with a straight set victory over the Scotties in Hill City.
Hill City took the first set 25-21, before putting the match away with 25-17 and 25-9 wins in the second and third sets.
Hailey Wathen led the way for the Rangers with 10 kills, 10 digs and five blocks, while Marie Peckosh chipped in with eight kills and five blocks.
Hill City (20-0) is at Belle Fourche Thursday, while Philip (9-8) hosts Sully Buttes.
DOUGLAS 3, CUSTER 2: The Patriots picked up a tough five-set victory over Custer Tuesday night in Box Elder.
In what was a back-and-forth affair, Douglas jumped ahead with a 25-19 first set win.
From there, the Wildcats took the second set 25-19, before the Patriots earned a 25-18 win in the third for a 2-1 advantage.
Custer knotted the score at two sets apiece with a 25-14 win in the fourth, but Douglas took back the momentum in the fifth en route to a 15-11 win.
Sierra Kolve led the Patriots with 20 assists, Melissa Rothe had six kills and five aces and Sarah Vinson finished with 11 digs.
Douglas (4-15) will host Sturgis Thursday, while the Wildcats (13-9) host Lead-Deadwood.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 0: The Tigers dropped Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Tuesday night in Mobridge.
Mobridge-Pollock picked up with the victory with 25-22, 25-21 and 25-19 wins.
Emma Keller led the Tigers with 30 assists, while Landyn Henderson chipped in with nine kills.
Mobridge-Pollock (12-7) hosts Timber Lake on Saturday, while the Braves (8-12) travel to Little Wound Tuesday.
Dance and Cheer
Central, Hot Springs win at Sturgis
Rapid City Central and Hot Springs came away with team wins Monday at the Sturgis Cheer/Dance competition.
Central finished with 421 points to win the dance, followed by Sturgis at 387.5, Spearfish at 380.5, Lead-Deadwood at 219 and Hot Springs at 114.
In cheer, Hot Springs finished with 116.5 points, followed by Belle Fourche at 112, Sturgis at 99 and Custer at 92.5.