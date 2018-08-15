Much has changed for Chadron State College defensive end Kyle Temple during his tenure with the Eagles.
In the past, he’s been “one of the defensive linemen,” someone who was in the rotation and could always be counted on to play hard and well. But with six players who were a year older and most of them also a bit bigger available, his name was generally not the first mentioned when the Eagles’ defensive front was discussed.
That’s all changed this fall. Those six have graduated and Temple, an all-stater his senior year at Norfolk High School in 2013, is now the leader of the pack. The coaches say it’s not just by default. He’s earned it.
The 6-foot, 235-pound Temple is the only senior in the team’s forward wall and the only player with much experience there, period. He’s being looked upon to provide outstanding leadership as the line is rebuilt and appears ready for the challenge.
“I’m looking forward to helping us have a good defense this fall,” Temple said. “I’m the only one left who has played much in the line, so I’m trying to be a leader and help the other guys find their way. We’ve got some talented young linemen, but they’re still learning. I’m trying to encourage them and build their confidence.”
Everyone concerned recognizes that Temple will be invaluable this season, not only because of his experience, but also because of his energy and intelligence.
The latter carries into the classroom. He had a 3.70 cumulative grade point average as an agribusiness major and has earned three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic honors.
“We’re so fortunate to have Kyle,” said CSC defensive coordinator Jeff Larson. “We know he’ll give it everything he has and have a really outstanding senior year. He has a lot of natural ability, is a smart football player and makes very few mistakes.
“He knows where he’s supposed to be and is always around the action,” Larson added. “He uses his smarts to be at the right place at the right time and has the experience to help the younger players do things right, too.”
Temple’s speed is another plus. He’s able to “run with the linebackers” during workouts.
Jay Long, the Eagles’ head coach, is well acquainted with Temple’s value because as the team’s offensive line mentor his troops match up against the D linemen whenever the units scrimmage.
“Kyle gives us plenty of problems whenever we lock up,” Long noted. “He’s really smart and has a high motor. He never slows down and is a team leader. He’ll be one of our team captains this season.”
Right from the start, Temple’s hustle and enthusiasm for the game drew attention at Chadron State.
Offensive coordinator Chris Stein remembers when Temple was redshirting as true freshman, he would often give the Eagles’ varsity a tough time when it worked against the scout team while preparing for the next opponent.
“He was so rambunctious that he often gave us more problems than the defensive ends we played against on Saturday,” Stein said. “I have always appreciated his hustle and energy and he’s as good a person all the way around as we’ve ever had on this team.”
Long said he agrees with Stein’s statement and knows the remaining CSC coaches feel the same way.
At the end of his freshman season, Temple was voted the scout team’s defensive MVP and has continued to play well.
The Eagles were fortunate to have other capable defensive ends the past few years—particularly Collin Eisenman and Tyler Kiess—two of last year’s seniors up front. Both took over as starters in 2015 when Temple was a redshirt freshman.
Although his playing time was limited, Temple has a special memory from that season. In the Eagles’ second game at Missouri State he had a quarterback sack that blunted a potential scoring drive.
“I knew then that I could play college football and help the team,” he said.
With Eisenman and Kiess still around, the Eagles’ pecking order at defensive end figured to be the same in 2016, but that changed in a hurry when Kiess suffered a broken ankle in the first quarter of the opening game against Colorado Mesa.
Temple was suddenly the starter on the wide side of the field and had an excellent season. He was credited with 20 unassisted and 31 assisted tackles, had seven tackles for minus yardage, including a pair of sacks, and forced a fumble.
At the end of the season, he was placed on the Nebraska Division II all-star team by the Omaha World-Herald.
Since Kiess had not redshirted as a true freshman, he returned last fall and reclaimed his starting job. Temple estimates that he played about 80 percent of the time in 2016 and around 40 percent last year while alternating with Kiess. He finished with 16 tackles, including 4.5 behind the line of scrimmage, had a pair sacks and claimed a fumble.
This year, as the most experienced end, it’s anticipated Temple will be on the field something like 80 percent of the time again. His primary backups are expected to be Ed Fritzler, a redshirt freshman from Eaton, Colo., and Jace Giannonatti, a sophomore from Philip, S.D.
During spring drills, Calder Forcella, a junior from Greybull. Wyo., nailed down the starting nod at the other end spot while Louis Smith, a sophomore from Fort Pierce, Fla., is expected to be the primarily backup on that side of the field.
“All these guys learned a lot and really improved during the spring,” Temple said. “They’ve got the ability to do the job. They just don’t have varsity experience, but Coach Larson will get them in the right place and get the most out of them.”
Temple added that having Eric Tonkin as the defensive line’s coaching assistant for the second year in a row also will be a plus. “He knows what’s what and will have us doing things right, too. We’ll make it work.”
Temple also is confident that the Eagles’ offense, which returns nine starters from a year ago, will be exceptional this season. His opinion counts. He works against that unit at least a part of the time every practice.
“They’ve got everything you’d want—lots of experience, they’re big and strong in the line, have lots of outstanding receivers, some really fast and shifty running backs and more experience at quarterback this year,” Temple said.
Temple has a special reason for hoping the offense scores often, and there’s more to it than just winning games.
During his final two years in high school, Temple was the Norfolk Panthers’ placekicker. He’s not sure how many field goals he made (thinks it was something like nine of 12), but is certain that he made 49 of 50 extra point attempts.
While he was much more interested in playing defensive end than placekicking when he was recruited by the Eagles, he still likes to line up and boot the ball a few times during special teams’ drills. So far, he’s never been asked to tack on the extra point, but deep down he admits he’d like to get the call a time or two before his career ends this fall.
“If we’re ahead a ways this season and score another TD, maybe the coaches will let me kick one,” he said with a grin. “I’d enjoy that. I’m usually pretty accurate during practice.”