Lady Cardinals are runners-up at Gering Meet

Led by senior Micaiah Fuller’s second place finish, the Chadron High School girls were the runners-up last Friday in the team standings at the Gering Invitational Cross Country Meet.

Running the best of her career after being sidelined by a shoulder injury most of last fall, Micaiah didn’t quite keep pace with the winner over the 5,000-meter course, but that’s understandable.

Claiming top honors was Gering’s own Madison Seiler, who has been the Class B state champion each of the past two years. Seiler’s time was 20 minutes, 28.20 seconds. Micaiah Fuller’s time was 22:20.46, some 30 seconds ahead of third place Kayl Charbonneau of Scottsbluff. Taking fourth was another Bearcat, Jamie Modec, in 23:21.76.

Chadron’s next three runners finished among the top 12, pretty much in one cluster. Grace Pyle with 8th in 23:54.04, freshman Jentsyn Fuller was 10th in 24:01.77; Aspen Graves 11th in 24:14.46 and Emma Witte 12th in 24:16.97.

Makinley Fuller, Micaiah’s twin and the Cardinals’ team leader most of last season, skipped the Gering race while striving to recover from a knee problem, but hopes to run Friday when the Cardinals host their annual meet on the challenging Chadron State College course starting at 10:30 a.m. About a dozen schools are sending their runners to the event.

Scottsbluff won the girls’ team title at Gering with 28 points. Both Chadron and Gering finished with 46 points, but the Witte’s No 12 placing was well ahead of Gering’s fifth-place runner, allowing the Cardinals to claim second place.

Hemingford was a close fourth with 50 points. The Bobcats were paced by freshman Dakota Horstman, whose time was 22:43.90. Teammate Aurora Hinman was only a minute behind Horstman.

Two Gordon-Rushville girls—Rylie Baker and Tyra American Horse--also finished the race under 24 minutes.

Gering won the boys’ title with 32 points, followed by Torrington with 63 and Scottsbluff with 71. Chadron finished fifth with 150.

The boys’ winner was senior Aydan Loya of Torrington in 17:37.14, three seconds ahead of Scottsbluff junior Hans Bastron. Gering sophomore Nathan Seiler, brother of the girls’ winner, was third in 17:53.60.

Chadron’s leader was senior Gavin Sloan, who was ninth in 19:01.54. Caden Galbraith was 26th in 20:30.62. The other “counters” for the Cardinals were Collin Dailey and Zander Rust.

The Chadron girls cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class C by the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association.