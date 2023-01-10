Lady Cardinals split with South Dakota teams

The Chadron High School girls’ basketball team split a pair of games with South Dakota opponents in the middle of last week.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 50-24 win over Hot Springs on the Bisons’ homecourt, but they could not keep pace with a first-time opponent, Lakota Tech, on Thursday night in the Middle School Gym. That final score was 57-37.

Ten Chadron players reached the scoring column at Hot Springs while just four Bison made it. The Cards jumped out to a 16-8 first quarter lead, were outscored by a single point—9-8—in the second period, but led 24-17 at intermission.

The Red Birds tallied 26 points in the second half while limiting the Bison to only seven. Coach Eric Calkins said the Hot Springs team has more size this year and is improved over some of its predecessors. Therefore, it was a good win and allowed numerous players to gain experience.

The Cardinals shot 47.6% from the field from the field, making 20 of 42 shots. Tavarra Sayaloune was three-of-five on her field goal attempts and meshed all four of her free throws while scoring 10 points. Haylee Wild added eight points. Marlee Pinnt chipped in with six and four others added five

Izzy Gilbertson finished with eight points and Maggie Pruess posted seven to lead Hot Springs.

Lakota Tech proved to be one of the best teams the Cardinals have played this season. The players are athletic, handle the ball well and are aggressive on both offense and defense. Several of them can do it all—dribble, pass and shoot.

The Tanaka, who are used to playing at a fast pace because South Dakota uses a shot clock, appeared frustrated with Chadron deliberate pace early in the game. But they soon adjusted their defense to put more pressure on the Cardinals’ ball handlers so there was more action on the court.

Slowly, but surely, the visitors widened the difference on the scoreboard. It was 25-15 at halftime. Tech then outscored the Cards 22-8 in the third period to build the lead to 47-23.

Jodene Hunter, a 5-6 sophomore with excellent quickness and ballhandling skills, scored nine of her 15 points in the third frame on three field goals and by making all three of her free throws. Two of her baskets were on driving layups, one of which included a behind-the-back dribble to get around a defender and make the shot.

In addition, Shania Ferguson, a 5-5 freshman, entered the game in the third period and soon bagged a layup off of a length-of-the-court pass and then swished a pair of three-pointers as time was running out. Ferguson also hit a trey in the fourth quarter, giving her eight for the night, because she’d sunk five of them in the junior varsity game.

The game’s leading scorer was the Tatanka’s Tawny Rodiguez, a 5-9 senior who made six of her nine shots from the field and five of six free throws for 17 points to go with 10 rebounds.

The visitors’ aggressive play on defense resulted 19 steals, according to the game stats. It also caused them in them to be called for 28 fouls. That sent the Cardinals to the free throw line 37 times, but they cashed in on just 19 of the shots.

Chadron was whistled for 11 fouls.

Sayaloune and sophomore Taegan Bach led their team in scoring with eight apiece. Demi Ferguson chipped in with seven and Sophie Wess added six, all on free throws.

Chadron 50, Hot Springs 24

Chadron—Taverra Sayaloune 10, Hayley Wild 8, Marlee Pinnt 6, Taegan Bach 5, Demi Ferguson 5, Laney Klemke 5, Sophia Wess 5, Jaleigh McCartney 2, Ashlyn Morrison 2, Lucy Rischling 2. Totals: 20 (2) 8-13 50 points.

Hot Springs—Izzy Gilbertson 8, Maggie Preuss 7, Alyssa Koffler 5, Abby Kerr 4. Totals: 10 (2) 2-7 24 points.

Chadron 16 8 14 12 ---50

Hot Springs 8 9 4 3 ---24

3-pointers: Chad—Bach, Klemke. HS—Koffler, Gilbertson.

Dakota Tech 57, Chadron 37

Chadron—Taegan Bach 8, Taverra Sayaloune 8, Demi Ferguson 7, Sophia Wess 6, Hayley Wild 3, Marlee Pinnt 2, Ashlyn Morrison 1, Laney Klemke 1. Totals: 8 (2) 19-37 37 points.

Dakota Tech—Tawny Rodriguez 17, Jodene Hunter 15, Shania Ferguson 11, Melina Shangreux 7, Mya Mills 5, Mya Dreamer 2. Totals: 21 (4) 11-15 57 points.

Chadron 6 9 8 14 ----37

Dakota Tech 10 15 22 10 ----57

3-pointers: Chad—Ferguson, Bach, both 1. DT—Ferguson 3, Mills 1.