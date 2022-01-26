Lady Eagles shoot 56% during 89-82 victory

By Con Marshall

With the Eagles shooting 56% from the field and three of them combining to tally 64 points, the Chadron State College women’s basketball team outlasted South Dakota Mines 89-82 in a high-scoring, entertaining game Saturday night in the Chicoine Center.

Although Chadron State never gave up the lead after jumping out to a 10-0 margin and was ahead 48-37 at halftime, Mines did not go down without a fight. The Lady Rockers outscored the Eagles 45-41 in the second half and got 47 bench points.

The win was the Eagles’ sixth of the season, all of them at home, against 10 losses. Mines has won just one of its 18 contests this winter, but has lost twice by two points and once by three to give other RMAC teams a tussle.

Three players led the Eagles’ offense. Sami Worrell scored 23 points, Shay Powers 22 and Jori Peters 19. Each of the trio bagged seven field goals while going 21 of 34 from the field and 20 of 25 from the free throw stripe. Worrell had two of CSC’s 3-pointers while neither Powers nor Peters shot from behind the arc.

It’s the first time since 2015-16 that the Eagles have gotten more than 60 points from three players.

The Eagles also got good production from 6-1 freshman Michaela Dammann, who was five-of-six from the field and made both of her free throws for 12 points.

Overall, the Chadron State was 29-55 from the field for a season-high 55.8%, despite going just 3-12 from long range. The Eagles shot only 16-58 for 27.6% against Black Hills State earlier in the week. Their previous season-high was 46%.

Mines, which made 39% of its field goal attempts Saturday night, also had some weapons. The South Dakotans were 12 of 37 from 3-point range and made 24 of 26 free throws. Both senior Ryan Weiss and sophomore Naomi Hidalgo scored 16 points to lead the way while freshman Piper Bauer sank five treys for 15 points.

Weiss had four 3-pointers while becoming the Lady Rockers’ all-time 3-point leader and Hidalgo made all 10 of her free throws. Weiss, a 5-9 senior from Ames, Iowa, now has 252 treys during her illustrious career.

Chadron State’s 3-point leader is Tricia Lukawski, who concluded her career with 238 in 1993 and the Lady Eagles’ all-time high of 1,869 points to her credit.

The game Saturday night was the first at Chadron State that was refereed by three women. They called it close. Thirty-two fouls we whistled on the Eagles and 24 on the Lady Rockers for a total of 56, some 20 more than the average in the 16 games CSC has played.

Players on both teams made the most of the chance to go to the line. They were a combined 52-63 for 82.5%.

South Dakota Mines—Ryan Weiss 16, Naomi Hidalgo 16, Piper Bauer 15, Makenna Bodette 7, Anna Combalia 6, Kaydin Davis 6, Bailey Johnson 4, Lily Peterson 4, Melissa Johnstone 4, Janzi Merz 2, Sydnee Durtsche 2. 23-59 (12-37) 24-26 82 points, 26 rebounds, 18 assists, 15 turnovers.

Chadron State—Sami Worrell 23, Shay Powers 22, Jori Peters 19, Michaela Dammann 12, Bailey Brooks 5, Olyvia Pacheco 2, Kadyn Comer 2, Elle Ravenscroft 2, Meagan Ross 1, Emily Achter 1. Totals: 29-52 (3-12) 28-37 89 points, 33 rebounds, 13 assists, 15 turnovers.

South Dakota Mines 13 19 20 21 ----82

Chadron State 19 29 20 21 ----89

3-pointers: SDM—Bauer 5, Weiss 4, Bodette 1, Davis 1, Johnson 1. CSC—Worrell 2, Brooks 1.

