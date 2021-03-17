Lady Eagles top Nebraska rivals on Arizona links

The Chadron State College women’s golf team opened its spring schedule last week by placing fourth among the eight teams at a tournament in Arizona organized by Southwest Minnesota State University.

The Eagles were fifth at the end of the first day with a 333 score, but they shot a 321 the next day for a 654 total to pass Nebraska-Kearney in the standings. Wayne State was a distant sixth.

Bolstered by her opening round 79, Mitchell native Kenzey Kanno led the Eagles with a 163 total, which tied for 14th among the 53 contestants. Kanno had an 84 during the second trip over the Wigwam Course.

Alpine Hickstein, the best lady golfer Chadron has ever developed, had an off-day on Tuesday, carding a 90, some 12 strokes off her 2019-20 average for 18 holes. But she was back on track the next day, with a 75 and finished tied for 21st with teammate Brooke Kramer of Aurora, Colo., with 165 totals.

Kramer’s scores were 86 and 79. Kinsey Smith of Windsor, Colo., was just one stroke back with a pair of 83s. Also for the Eagles, Allison Acosta of Ora Valley, Ariz., had scores of 85 and 84 for a 169 and newcomer Jordan Grasis shot 90 and 184 for 174.