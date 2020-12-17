Lamphere sculpture a tribute to Spearfish, BHSU

SPEARFISH | South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Claude Lamphere will create a 20-foot stainless steel sculpture, "The Hive," to honor the ongoing collaboration between the Spearfish community and Black Hills State University.

Lamphere, of Sturgis, attended Black Hills State University before becoming a renowned sculptor. Lamphere has completed 60 major public sculptures at such locations as the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington D.C. His well-known works include "Dignity of Earth and Sky" at Chamberlain and the "Arc of Dreams" in Sioux Falls.

Lamphere recently created a model for the "The Hive," and said he's looking forward to working on this new sculpture. It will be installed in the roundabout at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street, where it can be seen by visitors and students at BHSU.

“After studying the natural form and overlapping structure of a hive, I have distilled it down into a stainless steel creation that represents the home of the Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets,” Lamphere said. “My goal is to create a beautiful, lasting and iconic image that represents the University in the years to come.”