Lamphere sculpture a tribute to Spearfish, BHSU

SPEARFISH | South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Claude Lamphere will create a 20-foot stainless steel sculpture, "The Hive," to honor the ongoing collaboration between the Spearfish community and Black Hills State University.
Lamphere, of Sturgis, attended Black Hills State University before becoming a renowned sculptor. Lamphere has completed 60 major public sculptures at such locations as the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington D.C. His well-known works include "Dignity of Earth and Sky" at Chamberlain and the "Arc of Dreams" in Sioux Falls.
Lamphere recently created a model for the "The Hive," and said he's looking forward to working on this new sculpture. It will be installed in the roundabout at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street, where it can be seen by visitors and students at BHSU.
“After studying the natural form and overlapping structure of a hive, I have distilled it down into a stainless steel creation that represents the home of the Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets,” Lamphere said. “My goal is to create a beautiful, lasting and iconic image that represents the University in the years to come.”
BHSU President Laure S. Nichols said she is excited about the sculpture. Its future location leading to the BHSU campus emphasizes community interaction that is so important to BHSU.
“The model of the sculpture that Dale Lamphere shared with us emphasizes the legacy and ongoing synergy within the community of Spearfish and the university. Having a high caliber sculpture by Dale Lamphere, a world-renowned sculptor who was once a BHSU student, right on the street that is the gateway to Black Hills State University is an exciting project. BHSU and Spearfish have a legacy of a symbiotic relationship and it’s gratifying to move forward with a sculpture to commemorate that unique history and celebrate the collaborations to come," Nichols said.
Nichols said the new sculpture will complement several existing, impressive public art pieces throughout Spearfish and reinvigorate an already strong arts community. BHSU is seeking grants and donations to fund the project.
Mike Harmon with the City of Spearfish has been involved in the early discussions about this project. He has worked with Lamphere to ensure the installed sculpture will fit in the center of the roundabout and that infrastructure will be in place for lighting. Millions of visitors travel past Spearfish each year. Bringing more visitors into Spearfish to view the sculpture will benefit the entire community.
