One week remains to register for Rapid City’s summer sand volleyball and summer women’s indoor volleyball leagues.

The leagues are hosted by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department. Deadline to register for both leagues is Thursday, June 8. Both leagues offer a six-week season of matches followed by a tournament.

The summer sand volleyball league matches will be held at the Founders Park sand volleyball courts. The women's indoor volleyball league matches will be held at South Community Gym.

The summer sand volleyball leagues include co-ed and women's leagues and are separated into various divisions. Team registration fee is $110 for all leagues except doubles division, which is $50 per team. The women's indoor volleyball leagues include divisions based on levels of experience. Team registration fee is $145. Matches are played on Wednesdays.

Teams can register online at the Parks and Rec page at rcgov.org, Rapid City Department of Parks and Recreation (activityreg.com) or visit the Swim Center at 125 Waterloo Street or the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard.

For more information, contact Matt Brandhagen at (605) 415-0226 or (605) 394-5223 or at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org.