A road construction project several years in the making will force the closure of one of Lead's busiest streets for most of 2023, leaving residents and the city scrambling to find solutions for parking, trash and mail delivery.

The $1.5 million project will close Mill Street from McClellan to Summit Streets as road, curb, driveway entrances and some sidewalks get demolished. The seven-month project is set to last until mid-November, with no vehicle access to Mill Street after May 8.

Virginia "Ginny" Grenz, 78, has lived on Mill Street since 2014. The steep street with sweeping views of the Open Cut is a picturesque yet busy area near the Sanford Underground Research Facility. Grenz, along with several other homeowners, knew a construction project to replace sewer lines, water lines and stormwater would eventually impact their street.

She understands and agrees the work needs to be done, but said the city should be more proactive in its communication.

"Whenever you ask the city about hearing anything, [they say], 'Well, we put it in the newspaper,'" Grenz said. "Well, not everybody gets the newspaper, right?"

Opening her mailbox last Wednesday, Grenz was surprised to find a bright green notice from A & L Contractors stating the infrastructure improvements were set to begin Monday.

"The number one thing that went through my head is, 'Well at least somebody's telling us something,'" she said. "The first question I asked myself was, 'Why haven't we heard anything from the City?'"

Many residents of the 30-some houses dotting Mill Street are seniors, not all with as good of mobility as Grenz, including one with a recent hip replacement. One of her concerns is ambulance or firefighter access if the road is torn, with some houses slotted very close together.

Some have lots that reach to side streets, allowing them access to their property. Others like Grenz have had to make arrangements with neighbors to park on their property and cross it to reach their own. With no parking at the top of Mill along Summit Street, residents have to turn to side streets like Bleeker and Sawyer for parking — limited, Grenz said, by the homeowners on those streets that need parking.

Grenz and her housemate took the opportunity to prepare last week.

"What we did yesterday is we took our inventory of laundry supplies and all of this. Then we went to Walmart... we backed into the garage, unloaded all of this stuff, lugged it to the different areas in the house where it has to go," Grenz said. "I'm relatively sure that for the next six months, other than perishable items like milk and produce and bread, I'm not going to have anything really, really heavy to haul into the house."

With some access from a neighbor's property at a shared gate, Grenz said they'll hook a cart to the lawn tractor and use it to bring groceries up their steep yard until access to Mill Street is restored.

Having lived in the area for years, she's familiar with some of her neighbors as they work together to find solutions during the project. That sense of community helps.

"This community has a very friendly outwardly appearance, but it's a community of people that keep to themselves," she said.

In Lead's City Commission meeting Monday, City Administrator John J. Wainman Jr. said the contractor has arranged to pick up garbage during the duration of the project and haul it offsite for the city to remove. Lockboxes are set to be installed sometime this week, with the U.S. Postal Service contacting residents directly to provide keys. He advised residents they can send UPS or FedEx packages to City Hall, where administrators and police can help arrange pickup.

"I think we've got almost all of it locked down. Just a few more things left to do on the contractor side... it won't cover the inconvenience to those people that live right there, but it will help out a little bit," he said.

Wainman also said they'd be able to get ambulances or firetrucks "within a few houses" using the side streets.

Grenz spoke at the commission meeting and asked why better notification wasn't a priority, believing if the contractors were able to notify each resident then the city should've been able to.

"Why cannot the city keep the citizens more informed as to what projects are going on within the city and get the input and the impact study, I believe it's called, from both so citizens can put together something so that we don't have basically three days to figure it out," Grenz said.

Lead Mayor Ron Everett said the project's been discussed for two years.

"I will apologize for the City of Lead not reaching out to the residents on Mill Street personally so that they could understand the concerns of each one of them," said Mayor Ron Everett. "I understand that we were not quite on top of it when it comes to knocking on doors or sending out notices to those particular individuals. However, the staff has been reaching out to everybody up there, and if there is somebody that we've missed or that has a special need, please give the City of Lead a call and we will make arrangements to make their life better. The project has to go on. It's very necessary."

City officials offered their assistance to Mill Street residents with carrying groceries for the duration of the project, with one resident Sherry Meidinger, asking if a citizen coalition is needed to help those people out. Mayor Everett said it was a good idea and they'll wait to see what the workload looks like.

Jason Bauernfeind, Lead Public Works Administrator, apologized about the notification and said "a lot of this is on me dropping the ball about putting this out to the public."

"If at any time you do need some help with groceries or anything, you can call me, and I'll get guys up there to help out," he said. "Call me at any time... we'll help out as much as we can."

Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher echoed Bauernfeind's sentiments.

"We will help in any way we can. More people have got my number than I can imagine. They know how to get a hold of me or someone. We will make sure we make it as simple and as easy on you as we can," he said.

Mayor Everett suggested sending a postcard to Mill Street residents with a list of phone numbers so they know who to call for help.

After the meeting, Grenz told the Journal it wasn't resolution, but that's she's hoping the city will "think about the citizens first" in the future.