The cities of Lead and Summerset held municipal elections Tuesday to fill two commission seats each.

In Lead, Dustin Heupel and Robert Carr won three-year commission seats. The City of Lead said in a Facebook post they wished to thank Steve Stewart for his dedication and commitment over the last three years.

In Summerset, Michael Kitzmiller and Sidney Reade secured three-year commission seats.

Rapid City will hold a municipal election on June 6 to elect a new mayor and fill three council seats. The voter registration deadline is May 22, the same day early voting begins. Those candidates winning their respective races will take office on July 3.