Leadership, the Rally and COVID-19

We take good leadership for granted when things go well. We can’t take it for granted in times like these. I was impressed by Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen in a March 25 press conference visible on the City of Sturgis Facebook page. The mayor emphasized that businesses, governments and individuals need to follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of coronavirus.
He commended businesses that operated within those constraints, and sadly acknowledged the need to shutter “non-essential” businesses that can’t, expressing gratitude they’re doing so voluntarily. He cited the governor’s assumption that at least 30 percent of South Dakotans eventually will be infected. That would mean at least 2000 people infected in Sturgis, 60,000 across our nine county area. Applying current understanding to that assumption, about 12,000 would be hospitalized, 3000 in ICU, about 1500 dying.
If West River all gets sick at once, hospital beds will be lined up in tents and auditoriums, doctors deciding who has the best chance to survive on available ventilators, and who can’t have one. Mayor Carstensen wrapped up with brief personal testimony regarding God’s will being done, and regarding epidemics following their fated course. Audience questions immediately addressed the “elephant in the room”. The mayor confirmed planning for the Rally proceeds. He expressed hope that the epidemic will be past peak by August, life heading back to normal.
Given that Rally planning is ongoing, there are important points to be made. Covid-19 is not a supernatural phenomenon governed by fate. It traveled from bat caves across the Pacific to South Dakota because of what people choose to do, or not do.
From first transmission to humans to pandemic, people faced grim choices between closing businesses, cancelling events, versus allowing unnecessary suffering and death. Facing novel corona, leaders bear responsibility to control how fast it will spread, affecting the death toll. Minimum deaths, most now understand, occur if we continue to flatten the curve, socially distance, as long as it takes to produce effective vaccines and antivirals. The Black Hills are doing great so far in preserving life. Beating projections regarding deaths would be good. Cities with lines of refrigerated trailers full of bodies include New York, with thousands of international arrivals and delayed school closure after cases started, and New Orleans, that didn’t cancel Mardi Gras since few locals were infected yet.
Public health professionals currently evaluate gradual reopening of activity, more people back to work, where transmission is controlled, if people keep distancing, and individual cases can be traced and isolated. If we let up all the way, trying to return to normal early, COVID-19 would race through the unvaccinated population in weeks.
If we decide Rally business and fun is more important than our elders, the chronically ill, veterans, healthcare workers, first responders, essential retail, manufacturing and service workers, and some healthy younger people stricken too, we’ll pay the price in lives. We’ll deserve a huge party once we’ve protected each other until vaccine and effective treatments arrive.
Peter Hasby is a family physician. He and several relatives see patients in emergency departments or as first responders.
