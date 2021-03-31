Legislature takes a step backward for women’s interests

The South Dakota Legislature recently updated our marriage license laws through the passage of House Bill 1067, which was signed into law on March 3. While improving aspects of our licensing provisions, this new law also takes a step backward regarding women’s interests. Under the new law, wives are no longer permitted to maintain their maiden name as a middle name at the time of marriage.

This custom has been invoked by countless wives in South Dakota who have maintained their maiden name as a new middle name following marriage. For example, until House Bill 1067 “Jane Marie Doe” has been permitted to marry “John Smith” and become “Jane Marie Doe Smith” or “Jane Doe Smith” through the marriage license.

House Bill 1067 bans the change of middle names through the marriage license and provides three—and only three—options for surnames upon marriage. Both parties may keep their own surnames; either party may adopt the surname of their new spouse; or the parties may hyphenate both surnames. Yet many South Dakota women who want to adopt the groom’s name also want to maintain their connection to their own ancestors by keeping their maiden name as a middle name.