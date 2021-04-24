Lemmon Dacotah Bank Relays

Saturday
Lemmon Lions Field
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1, Williams, Bella, Kadoka Area, 13.82. 2, Keegan, Dru, Belle Fourch, 13.98. 3, Jensen, Ella, Hettinger-Sc, 14.41. 4, Morris, Monica, Hettinger-Sc, 14.56. 5, Kennedy, Sophia, Hettinger-Sc, 14.65. 6, Anderson, Hailey, Belle Fourch, 14.94. 7, Kirksey, Hannah, Belle Fourch, 15.06. 8, Ringham, Hailey, Hettinger-Sc, 15.15.
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1, Burtzlaff, Lexa, Newell, 28.06. 2, Williams, Bella, Kadoka Area, 28.12. 3, Garza, Kaylin, Belle Fourch, 28.46. 4, Erk, Rachel, Newell, 28.76. 5, Keegan, Dru, Belle Fourch, 28.79. 6, Eisenbraun, Gracie, Kadoka Area, 29.56. 7, Morris, Monica, Hettinger-Sc, 29.95. 8, Kennedy, Sophia, Hettinger-Sc, 30.03.
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1, Erk, Rachel, Newell, 1:05.65. 2, Larson, Reese, Belle Fourch, 1:05.71. 3, Burtzlaff, Lexa, Newell, 1:07.00. 4, Havelka, Anna, Hettinger-Sc, 1:08.66. 5, Kindsfater, Cassie, Hettinger-Sc, 1:08.80. 6, Lurz, Copper, Philip, 1:09.67. 7, Roghair, Abbi, Kadoka Area, 1:11.35. 8, Sheridan, Katie, Faith, 1:11.69.
Girls 800 Meter Run
1, Sadowsky, Sidra, Hettinger-Sc, 2:27.73. 2, Olsonawski, Sophie, Mott/Regent-, 2:46.75. 3, Odenbach, Chel, Lemmon, 2:48.10. 4, Butler, Quinn, Lemmon, 2:50.17. 5, Wilhelmi, Madi, Beach, 2:51.21. 6, Mahaffy, Stacy, Newell, 2:51.25. 7, Lyons, McKenzie, Belle Fourch, 2:51.90. 8, Schuchard, Jozi, Bison, 2:52.32.
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1, Terkildsen, Presley, Philip, 5:51.67. 2, Nasset, Ruby, Mott/Regent-, 6:04.20. 3, Meyer, Mya, Grant County, 6:06.17. 4, Mahaffy, Stacy, Newell, 6:25.29. 5, Rex, Paysha, Bowman Count, 6:43.62. 6, Burkhalter, Esther, Bison, 6:46.28. 7, Juelfs, Sarah, Belle Fourch, 6:46.29. 8, Hockenbary, Ayseluna, Belle Fourch, 6:50.76.
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1, Hayes, Allison, Belle Fourch, 12:40.67. 2, Nasset, Ruby, Mott/Regent-, 13:35.18. 3, Burkhalter, Esther, Bison, 14:30.21. 4, Wolf, Carly, Mott/Regent-, 15:38.39. 5, Hockenbary, Ayseluna, Belle Fourch, 16:05.29.
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1, Mayer, MaryJane, Mott/Regent-, 17.56. 2, Frank, Hannah, Mott/Regent-, 18.23. 3, Kummer, Ayden, Belle Fourch, 19.36. 4, Ottmar, Jazlyn, Mott/Regent-, 19.42. 5, Kohn, Allie, Lemmon, 19.46. 6, Ottmar, Jada, Mott/Regent-, 20.13. 7, Terkildsen, Drew, Philip, 21.19. 8, Teppo, Maddilin, Philip, 21.24.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1, Frank, Hannah, Mott/Regent-, 50.59. 2, Mayer, MaryJane, Mott/Regent-, 52.40. 3, Terkildsen, Drew, Philip, 53.30. 4, Ottmar, Jazlyn, Mott/Regent-, 54.45. 5, Schuchard, Jozi, Bison, 54.55. 6, Teppo, Maddilin, Philip, 56.05. 7, Kummer, Ayden, Belle Fourch, 58.45. 8, Schofield, Hana, Philip, 59.20.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1, Mott/Regent-New England 'A' 55.87. 2, Beach 'A' 56.41. 3, Hettinger-Scranton 'A' 56.63. 4, Belle Fourche 'A' 57.07. 5, Kadoka Area 'A' 57.20. 6, McIntosh 'A' 1:01.64. 7, Mott/Regent-New England 'C' 1:02.10. 8, Mott/Regent-New England 'B' 1:02.35.
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1, Beach 'A' 1:59.21. 2, Belle Fourche 'A' 2:01.39. 3, Kadoka Area 'A' 2:03.70. 4, Belle Fourche 'B' 2:04.59. 5, Philip 'A' 2:08.75. 6, McIntosh 'A' 2:13.00. 7, Lemmon 'A' 2:14.06. 8, Hettinger-Scranton 'A' 2:15.04.
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1, Hettinger-Scranton 'A' 4:32.96. 2, Philip 'A' 4:33.37. 3, Mott/Regent-New England 'A' 4:45.13. 4, Lemmon 'A' 4:56.98. 5, Belle Fourche 'A' 5:01.77.
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1, Bowman County 'A' 10:57.42. 2, Hettinger-Scranton 'A' 11:15.74. 3, Mott/Regent-New England 'A' 11:53.05.
Girls 1600 Sprint Medley
1, Beach 'A' 4:52.78. 2, Philip 'A' 5:00.76. 3, Mott/Regent-New England 'A' 5:24.11.
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1, Gifford, Joel, Faith, 11.91. 2, Sudbeck, Gaven, Kadoka Area, 12.15. 3, McCarty, Aiden, Belle Fourch, 12.32. 4, Budmayr, Anthony, Belle Fourch, 12.46. 5, Portwood, Isaiah, Lemmon, 12.50. 6, Trogstad, Talon, Lemmon, 12.56. 7, Dirk, Andrew, Lemmon, 12.68. 7, Manolovits, Cole, Mott/Regent-, 12.68. 7, Maher, Kristopher, Lemmon, 12.68.
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1, Bertolotto, Zach, McIntosh, 23.68. 2, Gifford, Joel, Faith, 24.23. 3, Kaufman, Nathan, Mott/Regent-, 24.67. 4, Sudbeck, Gaven, Kadoka Area, 24.87. 5, Portwood, Isaiah, Lemmon, 25.17. 6, Staley, Ethan, Belle Fourch, 25.19. 7, McCarty, Aiden, Belle Fourch, 25.22. 8, Richardson, Joey, Faith, 25.25.
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1, Jorgenson, Bennett, Hettinger-Sc, 56.88. 2, Friesz, Eli, Grant County, 56.95. 3, Tuhy, Peyton, Hettinger-Sc, 57.91. 4, Ross, Taylor, Philip, 58.82. 5, Gray, Matthew, Faith, 59.64. 6, Longbrake, Lane, Belle Fourch, 1:00.28. 7, Stout, Gus, Kadoka Area, 1:00.56. 8, Lemmel, Shayde, Faith, 1:00.89.
Boys 800 Meter Run
1, Tuhy, Peyton, Hettinger-Sc, 2:12.98. 2, Forthun, Freddie, Hettinger-Sc, 2:27.46. 3, Schuchard, Jarett, Bison, 2:28.46. 4, Harper, Drew, Faith, 2:28.95. 5, Perazzo, Francesco, Mott/Regent-, 2:30.59. 6, Kathrein, Waylon, Mott/Regent-, 2:31.34. 7, Green, Kaden, Bison, 2:33.93. 8, Trask, Adam, Beach, 2:35.47.
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1, Clarkson, Sawyer, Belle Fourch, 4:43.98. 2, Voyles, Aiden, Belle Fourch, 5:03.00. 3, Wanner, Austin, Bowman Count, 5:06.30. 4, Tuhy, Peyton, Hettinger-Sc, 5:14.08. 5, Burns, Wakely, Philip, 5:17.19. 6, Hockenbary, Cole, Belle Fourch, 5:20.30. 7, Henrie, Reese, Philip, 5:31.61. 8, Burkhalter, William, Bison, 5:35.07.
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1, Clarkson, Sawyer, Belle Fourch, 10:00.73. 2, Winkler, Garrett, Newell, 10:50.94. 3, Rivera, Harley, Belle Fourch, 11:55.14. 4, O'Bryan, Cole, Kadoka Area, 12:24.47.
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1, Bertolotto, Zach, McIntosh, 15.73. 2, Selby, Tyson, Faith, 16.30. 3, Rebel, Aidan, Mott/Regent-, 18.38. 4, Bachman, Brodie, Faith, 20.53. 5, Schuchard, Jarett, Bison, 22.52. 6, Miller, Rhett, Mott/Regent-, 25.87.
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1, Bertolotto, Zach, McIntosh, 41.56. 2, Selby, Tyson, Faith, 43.11. 3, Rebel, Aidan, Mott/Regent-, 45.71. 4, Hetzel, Jacob, Lemmon, 45.83. 5, Hamar, Timothy TJ, Kadoka Area, 47.65. 6, Schuchard, Jarett, Bison, 50.66. 7, Bachman, Brodie, Faith, 52.54. 8, Hand, Samuel, Philip, 52.91.
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1, Belle Fourche 'A' 46.09. 2, Mott/Regent-New England 'A' 47.23. 3, Faith 'A' 47.72. 4, Lemmon 'A' 48.63. 5, Belle Fourche 'B' 49.34. 6, Kadoka Area 'A' 49.55. 7, McIntosh 'A' 51.19. 8, Philip 'A' 53.01.
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1, Faith 'A' 1:39.06. 2, Kadoka Area 'A' 1:42.25. 3, Belle Fourche 'A' 1:43.40. 4, Philip 'A' 1:50.16.
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1, Belle Fourche 'A' 3:40.62. 2, Mott/Regent-New England 'A' 3:56.28. 3, Lemmon 'A' 3:59.57. 4, Philip 'A' 4:05.52.
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1, Bowman County 'A' 8:45.37. 2, Mott/Regent-New England 'A' 10:03.57. 3, Philip 'A' 10:15.81.
Boys 1600 Sprint Medley
1, Belle Fourche 'A' 4:17.64. 2, Mott/Regent-New England 'A' 4:20.74. 3, Philip 'A' 4:33.72. 4, Lemmon 'A' 4:34.92.