Lemmon girls' basketball held off a fourth quarter charge from Flasher, North Dakota to get the win Monday night.
The Cowgirls and Bulldogs were tied at seven at the end of the first quarter, but Lemmon pulled away to take a 26-14 lead at halftime. That lead was 36-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Flasher outscored Lemmon 15-9 in the fourth quarter, but the lead was too large and the Cowgirls were able to hang on for the win.
Tally Katus led Lemmon with 14 points and Tayte Kohn added 12. For Flasher, Faith Marion had 13 and Tymber Boldt had 10.
Lemmon is 5-5 on the season and begins the Little Moreau Conference Tournament Thursday.
Kirsch contributes in UNK win
Over the weekend, former St. Thomas More girls' basketball standout standout Klaire Kirsch had a big night in a University of Nebraska-Kearney win over Northwestern Oklahoma State.
The freshman had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Lopers moved to 10-5 on the season.
UNK faces Washburn Wednesday.