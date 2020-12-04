Lessons learned from a nose-dive on the ice

Today I watched my daughter biff it on the ice. Literally fall on her face while performing downtown at the outdoor ice arena in our Main Street Square. Caught a toe on somewhat mushy ice and slid on her chest to a stop…..but she never stopped smiling, quickly picked herself up and finished her routine.
I have reasoned for years that if she steps off the ice and still has a full set of teeth, its a good skate. Figure skating is a sport that is much harder than it looks. The sport requires tremendous strength, flexibility and just plain guts. As skaters are learning jumps and elements, they fall A LOT.
I know how hard she has worked. I know the 5:00 a.m. wake-up calls to get to the rink by 6:00 on a school morning. So, watching her fall during that routine in front of hundreds of people from her hometown at the event kicking off our community’s celebration of Christmas was, frankly a bit hard. But, I was proud of what I saw. I saw someone who is used to falling, and used to getting back up, all with a smile on her face.
I realized that what I witnessed today in her performance is a reminder of an important life lesson. One I have learned the hard way. A lesson that I need to be reminded of from time to time.
Life is not perfect. It can be downright hard. I have fallen down….more than once. I lost my father to alcoholism more than 20 years ago, and my mother to cancer two years ago. We had a thriving business that wasn’t bailed out during the great recession of 2008-2009. The financial repercussions of that continue yet today. These losses knocked the wind out of me. But they don’t define me, nor the future. Today, I was reminded that I too, can make the choice to pick myself up and finish the routine with a smile on my face.
Today the skaters had a second performance a couple hours later, and this time, my figure skater just nailed it. Her beautiful skating was captured by this final poise.
It’s important to note that the smile isn’t fake, but genuine. In her case, it’s the joy of skating shining through. For me, the most important lesson I have learned from my falls is gratitude for what I DO have. Those gifts are plentiful.
Today, an un-planned nose-dive onto the ice during a skating performance at Main Street Square reminded me the importance of getting up, regaining your composure and finishing the routine. Our past challenges or failures don’t limit the possibilities or the impact of our future.
Val Simpson is lifelong resident of Rapid City, an active community volunteer and mother to two teenagers. She leads Black Hills Energy’s community impact efforts.
