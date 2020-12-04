Lessons learned from a nose-dive on the ice

Today I watched my daughter biff it on the ice. Literally fall on her face while performing downtown at the outdoor ice arena in our Main Street Square. Caught a toe on somewhat mushy ice and slid on her chest to a stop…..but she never stopped smiling, quickly picked herself up and finished her routine.

I have reasoned for years that if she steps off the ice and still has a full set of teeth, its a good skate. Figure skating is a sport that is much harder than it looks. The sport requires tremendous strength, flexibility and just plain guts. As skaters are learning jumps and elements, they fall A LOT.

I know how hard she has worked. I know the 5:00 a.m. wake-up calls to get to the rink by 6:00 on a school morning. So, watching her fall during that routine in front of hundreds of people from her hometown at the event kicking off our community’s celebration of Christmas was, frankly a bit hard. But, I was proud of what I saw. I saw someone who is used to falling, and used to getting back up, all with a smile on her face.

I realized that what I witnessed today in her performance is a reminder of an important life lesson. One I have learned the hard way. A lesson that I need to be reminded of from time to time.