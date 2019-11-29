Turkey Giveaway a success
Thank you to all of our friends of Feeding South Dakota who made our 9th Annual Turkey Giveaway our most successful. Because of the community’s generosity, we were able to provide 1,000 families with a Thanksgiving meal.
This is not possible without the tremendous support we receive from our community; donating time, food and money to help achieve our mission.
We are very thankful of Ron Jeffries who offers us the use of the Central States Fairgrounds and the amazing help of his staff that assist in the success of this event. A special thank you to Westside Safeway and Jerry’s Cakes and Donuts for providing refreshments, as well as, Keiffer Sanitation and Holsworth & Son’s for their donations. Thank you to all the volunteers on the day of the event, as well as, those that helped package the food for the giveaway.
We also wish to acknowledge the generous matching gift provided by the Greg and Pam Sands Foundation. Finally, we thank Sgt. Wayne Asscherick and the Rapid City Police Department for providing assistance to help ensure a safe and orderly event.
Sincerely,
George Rokusek,
Feeding South Dakota, Western Operations Manager and Staff
Veterans Day should have been recognized
There was an event last week or probably more importantly a non-event that needs to be recognized. Veterans Day was on Monday, November 11th. many businesses and government entities were closed in recognition of this national holiday and to give their military families an opportunity to spend the day together.
Rapid city school district and other local districts have chosen not to be closed on this holiday while taking extended breaks around other holidays throughout the year. This not only affects the families of veterans but also the families of active military members. With the presence of Ellsworth Air Force Base and our large National Guard community this involves numerous lives and families.
I was informed the theory was that the students would be better off in school being taught the importance of this day. My question is "how many schools had a veterans day program or put an emphasis in their curriculum that day to educate students about veterans day?" my understanding is that it was minimal at best.
Going forward I ask that the school district re-evaluate the significance of this special day and give our military families the honor of being allowed to spend the day with their families. And please, remember veterans day is on November 11th and not the Monday or Friday closest to that when it falls during the week.
Kemp Ellingson
Rapid City
Some men cause stress
I've had some extreme stress from different people in my life. One was a Roman Catholic priest in a small southwest North Dakota boarding school. This priest was a sexual molester. He became very wealthy by using church funds to invest in the stock market and, after that, many motels in many states. We also suspected he was dealing in drugs. He did return the money he made with church funds by being able to hire the very best coaches and, being a private school, was able to recruit from many schools and the reservation. He domineered the sports in the are and was hated by all living in the surrounding towns. Despite his molestation of young girls, married women, and nuns, he was loved and cheered for his winning teams. With his winning teams and giving catholic schools a good name, the bishop overlooked his transgressions. This happened in the late 60's early 70's before sexual abuse by priests became so common. The silence from the community was deafening.
The second man of his caliber that pains me deeply is our president. From the day he became a delegate, he was very mean and insulting to all the candidates. He had a bad mouth for each of them. He said immigrants were rapists and murderers. He mimicked a disabled man. He said he could grab women by the [expletive]. He tried to [expletive] married women. He said he could shoot someone on fifth avenue and get by with it. He is accused by many women of molestation, rape by a few. He paid several thousands of dollars to keep women silent. He said he would clear the swamp. He's done fairly well with this as many of his swamp people are in jail, and looks like more to follow. what really boggles my mind is the support he has from evangelicals, and deafening silence from Christians.
I feel very small and insignificant with people like that , but sometimes just one voice can make a difference. I believe it was saint Francis who said "for evil to succeed, good men do nothing."
I feel sad and frustrated by our congressional delegation. They are very silent. The only time I see our number two republican, he is standing behind Mitch McConnell. I have to congratulate Dusty Johnson, as he had the courage to vote against Trump once. After that one of my republican friends said we have to get rid of him. Makes me wonder what happened to bipartisanship?
Harold Oberlander, Rapid City
Lower drug prices
Dear Editor,
Like many seniors, my husband are forced to keep paying higher and ever higher prices for medications we need.
The skyrocketing prescription prices are outrageous – many “generic “ drugs have increased month by month and for what reason? Neighbors compare prices and are shocked when they hear that some pay a modest copay for a drug that has been around for decades while others on Medicare pay an outrageous sum.
There are bipartisan proposals in Congress to fix this – so this is the time to put them into law. I am demanding that my members of Congress vote yes on a bill that lowers drug prices.
Carla Brutico, Rapid City
What will it take?
What crazy act by the Socialist Democrats will finally outrage and demand condemnation of this political group of opportunists? Impeach Trump on unimpeachable grounds? How do you do that? Try to force legislation against the constitutional processes of government? Blatantly assassinate the Presidents character for 2020?
The Socialist Dems have a lust for power, demand for absolute control, and never ending consuming hate for being deterred or being dismissed. This is what evil does, folks, keeps testing the boundaries of human tolerance and civility and then figure out how to erode and then decimate the human condition.
We, deplorables already have a degree in "Intuitive Reasoning" stemming from this Russian collusion investigation hoax, and we do not need further explanation of the idiocy of the progressive left. What we need to start is an aggressive prosecution of the perpetrators of this coup against President Trump starting with Barack Obama on down to the lowliest enabling accomplice.
The socialists won't be happy with the I.G report or A.G Barr's report or Durhams report.
Rick Lewis, Spearfish