Letters to the editor, Feb. 11, 2023

Crime rates

Crime will continue to keep law enforcement and the judicial system in business. The taxpayers will pay the salaries and all the bills. Who the criminals are is no secret.

Parents, police, teachers, employers, and the courts know who they are. Zero tolerance and the word "no" are the two facts that get results.

I have watched well-behaved children and others undisciplined. Parents have a responsibility to prevent children from becoming criminals. Too many parents fail and those parents need to be accountable to the legal system. There should not be one bully in a school or one criminal in Rapid City.

Until parents, schools, employers and law enforcement put their foot down and say enough is enough, crime will continue. Criminals do not belong on our streets or in our community... Period.

Allen McPherson, Rapid City

Take care of our vets

Our disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up.

In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. Huh?!

They have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918. That was 104 years ago!

In my opinion the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy Elites.

So this means that the people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness.

Congress must correct this now.

Irene Winger, Rapid City

Classified need-to-know

Classified information is classified for a specific reason. Politicians who are no longer involved in government do not have the need to know and should not have any classified material in their possession. Period.

As for politicians in office, politicians, their aides and security personnel need to be more diligent in their duties. Simple.

Linda Minkel, Rapid City

Ridiculous standards

I would like to thank Leslie Magnusson Hildyard and Jamie Al-Haj for their letter to the editor which recommended opposing the proposed social studies standards for South Dakota schools. I especially appreciate the link to the Department of Education website that they included in their letter. It allowed me to read for myself the proposed standards. And they are absolutely ridiculous.

First graders are supposed to know about the Punic Wars and be able to identify major features of ancient Greek architecture and sculpture – Really? I consider myself to be a well-educated person, but I don’t even know who fought in the Punic Wars and I can’t explain the differences between Doric, Ionic and Corinthian Greek columns. And I’m guessing that most of South Dakota’s first grade teachers don’t know this information either.

The standards that are being replaced make a lot more sense and seem much more practical. I’m not against setting high standards, but this is preposterous.

Peggy Kvilhaug, Lead

Politics' lost purpose

Almost no one has a reverence for politics these days as boring, false and "kindergarten" cable news along with Q-crap methodology on the internet have driven us to the point of complete laxity in our judgment of right and wrong.

Just as (Rep. Phil) Jensen said: "it doesn't make a difference in politics concerning right and wrong," he has shown us the beliefs that are pertinent to him. In all reality, he is a victim of the struggle to keep our conscience clear while attempting to adjust to this new corrupt way of thinking.

Of course, if our sense of right and wrong is not paramount in our decision making, then our actions do not come from freedom but from license. License to maintain our standing while stifling any need for fair play.

This behavior has now become undisguised (no wonder folks are giving politics little credibility). We are not at war with each other, just seeing issues differently. When people are told to look the other way because the end justifies the means, we are not in democracy but in a lie that can't help but take us backwards from the freedom we are guaranteed in our 250 year old constitution.

We simply must clean up our act or our actions will be our own judgment.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Frye-Mueller's injustice

The (Sen. Julie) Frye-Mueller case is a typical example of the lack of intelligence of those persecuting her and it speak volumes on why between 70% and 80% of our country believe we are headed in the wrong direction.

Between misinformation, emotional decision making, and lack of investigative journalism and research, we persecuted an incredibly hard working and conservative senator that represented the people who want this country back to the integrity and values that once ruled this land.

Doing this persecution without due process by not following the law for which those people were elected... an example of the poor representation in our state legislature!

Micki Kennison, Rapid City

Free speech?

I thought America was founded on free speech and the Constitution. They did not give Senator Julie Frye-Mueller even a chance to plead her case over something she didn’t do. If we don’t respect the Constitution we aren’t America. Both my parents are Veterans.

Kadin Sladky, Hot Springs