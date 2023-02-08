Letters to the editor, Feb. 8, 2023

Jensen's irony

It’s getting more challenging to keep the fun in the funhouse mirror. In this episode, the Journal quotes SD Senator Phil Jensen on Jan. 26 saying “right and wrong isn’t part of politics anymore."

That’s ironic, just twisted, given that he’s talking about support for the ongoing coup attempt against our republic in favor of right wing authoritarian leaders, with the Jan. 6 insurrection the biggest open battle so far.

Jensen seems to have intended to declare it a moral good that he brought Texan Trennis Evans III into our legislative session to whine about legal proceedings leading to usually-short jail sentences for thug violence against core American institutions, when that violence was a profound moral evil, when Evans is lucky that he and his fellow thugs were granted a hand-to-hand melee, with scores of law officers injured, thugs surviving to face juries, instead of facing bullets and body bags, which could easily have happened in an authoritarian country, or to a less socially privileged mob, without Trumpists' time and money to fly or drive across the nation to attack Congress, without their gall to appropriate our flag to fly next to Trump’s.

Those who declare insurrectionists valiant “political prisoners” share their guilt.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

District 30 shut out

On Jan. 26, our Senate disenfranchised District 30’s legislative representation by suspending Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller. Was she standing over a dead body with a bloody knife? Or did she simply dare to disagree with her colleagues? We don’t know, because the charges are a secret, even to the accused.

If you have not watched the Senate YouTube video, please do so. Fast forward 59 minutes for a 12-minute ‘show.' The suspension of an elected official earned scant discussion; clearly the vote was already fixed.

Kudos to Lt. Gov. Rhoden and Sen. Tom Pischke, who spoke in opposition. To all who voted ‘nay,' why did you not also speak? To those who voted ‘yay,' I am tempted to suggest that you prostituted yourselves to curry political favor, but that would insult prostitutes.

Perhaps we will soon learn that the senator committed a heinous offense. That won’t change the fact that this outrageous, perhaps illegal, process punished the senator and voters of District 30 without due process.

When you allow the commission of one ‘wrong’, no matter how beneficial it seems, another soon follows and we have a government of, by and for government mafiosos (my apologies to the mafia.)

Dusty Pence, Hot Springs