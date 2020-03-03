Letters to the editor, Feb. 23, 2020

Where are we headed?

To the editor,

After George H.W. Bush invaded Iraq in 1991 there was a documentary about Saddam Hussein's rise to power from a low-level enforcer in the Ba'ath Party to president. One troubling segment showed Hussein speaking animatedly to the Iraqi parliament. During his tirade he would call out the names of various ministers, asking them to stand, whereby he would call them traitors and enemies of the state, citing trumped up charges against them. Then his henchman would lead the offender out of the room, never to be seen or heard from again.

Donald Trump is treating patriotic Americans who lived up to their oaths of office and told the truth in front of the Senate as political enemies. Who is next?

There are no guardrails left on Trump's highway, and the senators who "hoped" he "learned his lesson" should be ashamed of themselves. Senators Thune and Rounds, who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, are now part of the Trump cult and completely spineless.

We deserve better and can only hope things will change in November. Until then, NO ONE should feel safe from the unfettered vindictiveness of the toddler occupying the White House!

Bruce Oberlander, Deadwood