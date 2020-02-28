Letters to the editor, Feb. 28, 2020

Thank you for voting

To the editor,

If you voted on the school bond, whichever way, thank you! Unfortunately, three out of four eligible voters did not! Kinda, sorta reminds me of the conversation when Tweedledee asked: "You know what's wrong with this country? It's ignorance and apathy!" To which Tweedledum replied: "No, I don't know and I don't care!"

Lowell Holmgren, Rapid City

Schools need attention

To the editor,

Rapid City schools need our attention.

Lamenting over the loss of the bond issue, suggesting that the voters erred, gloating over the results or resubmitting the same proposal to the voters in June will only produce further polarization and waste more time that would be best used to address the problems.

The challenge for the RCAS Board is to learn from this failure that consensus building prior to drafting a solution is the path to success. Compromise does not mean the abandonment of your principles or surrender to opposition.