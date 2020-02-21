Letters to the editor, Feb. 21, 2020

Governor Kristi Noem is trying to keep the State's budget in balance. Most states cannot do that. Many states that have allowed hemp production have gone on to legalize marijuana. This has resulted in many unforeseen problems and additional costs to those states.

Governor Noem, keep up the good work for our State. We do not want a state income tax.

Jim Stephens, Rapid City

We need the jobs

To the editor,

When was the last time you went to the local grocery store and saw all the new scan and go’s? Or even going to get some food and saw the new order it yourselves? Well since all the new technology has come it has been a major decrease in jobs and is becoming a big problem now in today's society. There are other reasons why there are a decrease in jobs but the one that stands out the most is modern day technology.

In January 2019 a whole 4% of people were unemployed in the U.S. The least amount in 2019 was 3.5% but that equals up to about 11530750 adults in the U.S without a job. In a study taken by the McKinsey Global Institute had estimated by the year 2030 between 400-800 million people could lose their jobs to technology.