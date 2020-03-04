Letters to the editor, March 4, 2020

Who has the moral high ground?

To the editor,

Given the path(the low road) that the GOP takes on other issues of ethics and morality, why should they get to claim the high ground on the issue of abortion? Truthfully now, have they not used safe abortion when convenient even back when it was illegal? Should we revert to unsafe abortions for those who can't afford an expensive underground doctor?

The main difference here is, who is honest about it and who isn't? I'm not an advocate for abortion just as I'm not an advocate for "shock and awe" war but both appear to be accepted American morays, legal or no. So when self righteous folk call out others, they absolutely are casting the "first stone" in an issue where guilt is shared universally. U.S.religion certainly holds no moral high ground either.

They are nowhere near above worldly hierarchical corruption as they, like the U.S. Senate, figuratively cry "give us Barabas" over ethics and morality. On the bright side,at least Mitt Romney stuck to his oath and didn't knuckle under to what he knew to be an obvious farce.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

When will it end?

To the editor,