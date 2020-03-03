Letters to the editor, March 1, 2020

Companies will leave
To the editor,
No new schools, no repairs, and no company's or business moving to Rapid City. But yes there will be companies leaving Rapid City one by one so their employees can get a real education for their children. Those that voted no on helping their Children and Grandchildren will get what they want. No new taxes and with that a flight of families and businesses to cities that do care about the education of the children that live there.
We live in a state that makes it easier to imprison people than to send them to school. The roads are falling about, the schools are falling apart and those that voted against this will pay big time in the end. Good luck Rapid City residents because you will need it.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
It's fascinating
To the editor,
Everybody wants honest public officials.
So, it’s fascinating to see good, honest people devoted to President Trump, whose silly, easily debunked lies are logged and tallied daily. Maybe his very transparency and childishness reassure people suspicious that a slicker, smarter politician is harder to catch lying.
At least Trump is obvious. Everybody knows what he means. The question whether we want an overgrown second grader as President looks different when we need effective Federal action. Maybe Vice President Pence has a better grasp of science and public health than the President. Most educated adults probably do.
Trump’s efforts to cut CDC staffing and budgets, and Pence’s sluggish response to a needle-driven HIV epidemic in rural Indiana, don’t reassure, nor does Trump’s silencing of Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading public health expert, in face of Fauci citing less rosy, less politically convenient prognoses than Trump himself. Response to coronavirus pending vaccine and treatment options needs to be lead by professionals, not entertainers. Segueing locally, 56% of Rapid City voters agree public schools should be financially managed by local professionals, not tax resisters, libertarian activists, or religiously motivated anti-public school political consultants like Copperhead Consulting’s Paul Dorr.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
SB 147, HB 1266 will hurt SD employers, economy
I’m a mom of two bright boys that I hope will receive an excellent education in South Dakota and go on to be productive members of this state’s economy. I’m also an associate professor at SDSU, and I care about my students’ success.
SB-147 and HB-1266, bills to ban collective bargaining for faculty, will hurt my children and my students.
These bills target faculty at state universities, but they will hurt all of us if they pass. They will harm our children’s education, our employers’ ability to recruit and retain outstanding employees, and ultimately our state’s economy.
State economies thrive when employers can recruit and retain outstanding employees. Our kids become competitive job-seekers when they receive high-quality education. Faculty are the backbone of higher education that supports a healthy economy. When faculty lose collective bargaining, universities lose the ability to recruit and retain quality faculty.
Protect our kids and our economy. Vote no on SB-147 and HB-1266.
Jenn Anderson, Ph.D., Brookings, SD
Associate Professor
South Dakota State University
The opinions expressed above are solely my own, and do not necessarily reflect those of South Dakota State University.
Where are we headed?
To the editor,
After George H.W. Bush invaded Iraq in 1991 there was a documentary about Saddam Hussein's rise to power from a low-level enforcer in the Ba'ath Party to president. One troubling segment showed Hussein speaking animatedly to the Iraqi parliament. During his tirade he would call out the names of various ministers, asking them to stand, whereby he would call them traitors and enemies of the state, citing trumped up charges against them. Then his henchman would lead the offender out of the room, never to be seen or heard from again.
Donald Trump is treating patriotic Americans who lived up to their oaths of office and told the truth in front of the Senate as political enemies. Who is next?
There are no guardrails left on Trump's highway, and the senators who "hoped" he "learned his lesson" should be ashamed of themselves. Senators Thune and Rounds, who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, are now part of the Trump cult and completely spineless.
We deserve better and can only hope things will change in November. Until then, NO ONE should feel safe from the unfettered vindictiveness of the toddler occupying the White House!
Bruce Oberlander, Deadwood
Who has the moral high ground?
To the editor,
Given the path(the low road) that the GOP takes on other issues of ethics and morality, why should they get to claim the high ground on the issue of abortion? Truthfully now, have they not used safe abortion when convenient even back when it was illegal? Should we revert to unsafe abortions for those who can't afford an expensive underground doctor?
The main difference here is, who is honest about it and who isn't? I'm not an advocate for abortion just as I'm not an advocate for "shock and awe" war but both appear to be accepted American morays, legal or no. So when self righteous folk call out others, they absolutely are casting the "first stone" in an issue where guilt is shared universally. U.S.religion certainly holds no moral high ground either.
They are nowhere near above worldly hierarchical corruption as they, like the U.S. Senate, figuratively cry "give us Barabas" over ethics and morality. On the bright side,at least Mitt Romney stuck to his oath and didn't knuckle under to what he knew to be an obvious farce.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
When will it end?
To the editor,
The other day I received my Pennington County Real Estate Tax Notice for 2019. My home, which has had no recent upgrades or improvements whatever, had a whopping 17.87% increase in valuation. This will, of course, result in a corresponding tax increase of several hundred dollars for 2020. Roughly 50% of that tax increase will go directly to Rapid City Area Schools, a fact that has been carefully avoided during the bond issue discussions. When is it ever going to be enough?
Ken Wesche