Letters to the editor, March 1, 2020

Donald Trump is treating patriotic Americans who lived up to their oaths of office and told the truth in front of the Senate as political enemies. Who is next?

There are no guardrails left on Trump's highway, and the senators who "hoped" he "learned his lesson" should be ashamed of themselves. Senators Thune and Rounds, who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, are now part of the Trump cult and completely spineless.

We deserve better and can only hope things will change in November. Until then, NO ONE should feel safe from the unfettered vindictiveness of the toddler occupying the White House!

Bruce Oberlander, Deadwood

Who has the moral high ground?

To the editor,

Given the path(the low road) that the GOP takes on other issues of ethics and morality, why should they get to claim the high ground on the issue of abortion? Truthfully now, have they not used safe abortion when convenient even back when it was illegal? Should we revert to unsafe abortions for those who can't afford an expensive underground doctor?