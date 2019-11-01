Fair and Balanced?
Dear Editor:
For those who believe FOX News is “fair and balanced” lets look at their latest example of bias and out right ignorance. During the broadcast of “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday October 28th , host Laura Ingraham and guest John Yoo suggested that Lt Col Alex Vindman, an US Army representative to the National Security Council, could be guilt of espionage due to his being a naturalized citizen from Ukraine and working in the White House. This slur implies that his foreign birth somehow puts a “shadow of suspicion” on his loyalty to the United States, even though Lt Col Vindman is an outstanding Army officer and a Purple Heart recipient.
Ingraham and Yoo must be completely ignorant of the fact, that during World War II the most highly decorated unit for its size was the 442 Regimental Combat Team composed of all Japanese-American solders. The 442 earned 9,486 Purple Hearts, 4,000 Bronze Stars, 7 Presidential Unit Citations and 21 Congressional Medals of Honor.
FOX News and especially Laura Ingraham owe Lt Col Vindman an apology for their ignorance and their continuing efforts to denigrate immigrants with their slurs of being less than loyal Americans. Thank you Lt Col Vindman for your service and sacrifice.
Lou Leahy
Spearfish, SD
Who is really responsible?
Dear Editor,
Regarding the girls fighting at South Middle School and its aftermath, it seems a few questions have been left unasked: 1) Why has no parent taken responsibility for their own child for fighting at school? 2)when verbal commands are ignored in a violent altercation, what choice does a police officer have other than to physically separate the offenders, and 3) when a police officer is assaulted by a combative offender, should that officer be required to stand still and allow himself to be hit?
We are asking the wrong questions. We have two I’ll-behaved young women who have now been taught any type of violence or anti-social behavior won’t be punished, but rather rewarded by parents and a community who publicly and purposefully feel entitled to any illegal behavior on the basis of being misunderstood.
Parents and communities used to guide their young to learn polite behavior and appropriate social interactions. Now we teach victimhood and self-pity. This is not a step forward for any society.
Eliizabeth Merchen , Black Hawk
Is there a limit?
Dusty Johnson South Dakotas Representative has voted against continuing with Impeachment of Trump.
I am now wondering what crimes have to be committed by Trump in order for Johnson and all other Republicans before they would impeach him. Some say let the voters decide. Sure that is a simple answer for Republicans who are allowing Trump to rig the election by using his power to control weak allies and force them to help him against his opponents, while using taxpayer’s money to do it.
This of course is unconstitutional, but then Trump and the GOP don’t seem to care about that document unless of course it is about guns. If the GOP allows Trump to get away with this, then what they have done is to create a dictator as president, a president that is allowed to use his power to get elected and to use taxpayer’s money to help him do it.
I say be careful what you ask for, next time it might be a Democrat in the White House and Democrats controlling the House and Senate. We could take control and with that power and never lose it.
Because like Trump we could rig the election.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Not sold on the Senate
The way this works is that the US House will vote to impeach Trump for one or more of his numerous crimes. It will then go to the Senate for a "trial" there.
Any middle school student knows that a valid trial involves examining evidence, then determining the guilt or innocence of the party in question base on that evidence. There isn't a person in the USA (or world) that believes anything like that will happen in Moscow Mitch's Republican Senate.
Trump's lackeys will once again violate their sworn oaths of office and show contempt for our constitution and laws by ignoring or condemning all evidence indicating their master's guilt.
They'll do exactly what Trump and Putin tell them to do. This kind of behavior can be expected from that crowd but what is really sick is that Republican voters think this is just dandy.
Terry Painter
Rapid City